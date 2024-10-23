Informa’s DigiHealth event in Dubai to be the world’s largest gathering of digital health experts

(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 October 2024: Informa India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA), the world’s leading exhibition organiser and the team behind Arab Health, will launch the digital health, technology, and innovation exhibition DigiHealth from 8 – 10 September 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.



The event will showcase the groundbreaking technologies revolutionising healthcare while also providing a glimpse into future innovations that will create greater accessibility and personalised healthcare for all.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the increasing influence of digital health in enhancing global health security and ensuring fair access to healthcare. According to Grand View Research, the global digital health industry is projected to reach US$946 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 21.9%. In the GCC, the sector is expected to grow by 15% in the next two years.



Solenne Singer, Vice President at Informa Markets, said: “Healthcare systems worldwide face critical challenges, including information gaps, miscommunication and geographic and logistical barriers. As an event attracting a global audience, DigiHealth provides a platform to bring together digital health and technology solutions that are helping to overcome these challenges and define a new era of healthcare.”



Bringing together top healthcare technology manufacturers and leading medical professionals from across the globe, the inaugural edition of DigiHealth will showcase over 300 exhibitors. The event is expected to welcome more than 3,500 visitors from around the world, including over 700 C-level attendees, such as chief medical officers, IT directors, digital health officers, and hospital directors, where they will exchange innovative ideas and advance the future of digital health on a global scale.



The event expands Informa’s healthcare exhibition portfolio in the Middle East, which includes Arab Health, celebrating its 50th edition in 2025, and Medlab Middle East, the premier event in the region for medical laboratory exhibitions



“The Dubai World Trade Centre has long been established as a world-class events and exhibitions venue, welcoming millions of visitors annually. DigiHealth will provide a much-needed industry platform for the regional and international healthcare sector to connect, collaborate and do business with leading HealthTech pioneers,” added Singer.



Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from world-renowned experts, including David Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft; and Prof. Shafi Ahmed, Surgeon, Innovator and Healthcare Futurist.



Informative content will be delivered on three dedicated stages at DigiHealth. The Around the World Stage will host internationally renowned healthcare experts who will share key insights into how digital health is transforming the industry. The Megatrends Stage, meanwhile, will focus on how digital health positively shapes our communities, exploring topics including Artificial Intelligence and, for the first time, health in space, which will feature NASA astronaut Scott Parazynski as a speaker.



Start-ups will reveal healthcare innovations on the World Innovation and Invest stage, where audiences will hear key insights from global investors. Here, participating start-ups will be given the opportunity to pitch to an esteemed panel of judges within the healthcare field. The winner will benefit from a prize worth US$50,000, including $10,000 cash, exhibition space for the 2026 edition, and a branding package to enhance their business exposure.



Attendees will also benefit from a comprehensive programme of educational content as part of the Learn from the Leaders sessions. Held in dedicated conference rooms, these paid-for opportunities will cover a range of topics, including everything from CIO boot camps to EHR masterclasses. Each course will be run by a renowned expert from their field.



Offering immersive experiences across the show floor, DigiHealth will feature Live Demos where exhibitors will showcase the latest digital healthcare products, including VR headsets, wearable devices and telemedicine platforms.



Elsewhere at the event, a Hosted Buyers Program will connect pre-qualified senior decision-makers with exhibitors based on common interests. Invited attendees will also have access to Investor and VIP Lounges, which provide exclusive meeting spaces for private meetings.





