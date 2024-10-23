Viatris and NYU Abu Dhabi forge Collaborative Partnership:

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 23, 2024 – Viatris, a global healthcare company, and New York University of Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) today announced a collaboration aimed at reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the United Arab Emirates, leveraging the UAE Healthy Future Study dissemination and research capabilities.



The announcement during HEAL “Health for All” Conference 2024 organized by Viatris, which annually gathers healthcare professionals from across the region, represents a significant step in the collaboration between two leading organizations dedicated to supporting healthcare outcomes in the region. This collaboration is a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will facilitate patient-centric research, generate real-world data, and foster educational initiatives to build a skilled healthcare workforce.



“Our partnership with NYUAD underscores the importance of enhancing global research capabilities. Together, we are advancing the UAE Healthy Future Study, which seeks to provide vital insights into the health of Emiratis. By collaborating with NYUAD, we are not only supporting public health initiatives in the UAE but also fostering a model for global health research that can be applied across diverse regions,” said Dr Lobna Salem, Chief Medical Officer of Viatris.



Ayman Mokhtar, regional head of MENA and Eurasia at Viatris emphasized Viatris’ partnerships in the UAE and its local footprint that aligns with the country’s vision of achieving a world-class health system in the Emirates. “Viatris is keen to collaborate closely with healthcare partners and through leading institutions such as NYUAD to support the National Health agenda for improved patient outcomes,” he added in his introductory note.



The scope of this collaboration encompasses several key initiatives aimed at addressing non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including real-world analysis and health data dissemination, digital research capabilities, the development of training programs focused on research ethics, data analysis, and scientific writing. As part of this collaboration, Viatris will partner with NYUAD’s Public Health Research Center to generate evidence-based research in collaboration with other UAE institutions, informing clinical practice recommendations.



"At NYU Abu Dhabi, we are deeply committed to advancing research that has a direct impact on the health and well-being of communities in the UAE and beyond. This partnership with Viatris represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to address critical public health challenges, particularly in the realm of non-communicable diseases. By combining our academic expertise with Viatris’ global healthcare perspective, we are poised to generate meaningful insights and contribute to building a healthier future for the UAE,” said Arlie Petters, NYU Abu Dhabi.





