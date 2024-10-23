Singapore Cybersecurity Industry Report 2024: Market To Reach $4.82 Billion By 2029, Driven By Digital Innovations, Cloud Deployment And BFSI Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Cybersecurity - Share Analysis, Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2024 - 2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore's cybersecurity market is experiencing a significant upswing, with projections estimating the market to nearly double in size from USD 2.28 billion in 2024 to USD 4.82 billion by 2029. A steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.14% during the forecast period highlights the accelerating momentum in this sector.



The upward trajectory in Singapore's cybersecurity market is stimulated by the rapid increase of digital innovations and internet proliferation. The burgeoning number of connected devices has led to a corresponding rise in potential cyber threats, necessitating more sophisticated cybersecurity measures to protect data and infrastructure. Businesses are gravitating towards AI-powered, data-centric security tools, including geospatial data integration, to elevate their security postures and risk management capabilities.

Cloud Deployment: A Catalyst for Cybersecurity Expansion

Cloud deployment emerges as a pivotal aspect of market growth, driven by the escalating need for scalable and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions. As organizations transition to cloud-based platforms, the demand for on-demand security services rises, paving the way for remarkable growth in this segment. This trend is also fostered by governmental agreements, such as the recent MoU between Singapore and Australia, focusing on combating cybercrimes effectively.

BFSI Sector Leads in Cybersecurity Adoption

The financial sector, particularly Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), remains the most significant contributor to cybersecurity market share due to its sensitivity to cyber threats and possession of voluminous customer data. The government's substantial investment in cybersecurity, influenced by the adoption of advanced technologies, underscores the sector's commitment to combating ever-evolving cyber threats strategically.

Market Landscape and Future Prospects

The semi-consolidated landscape of Singapore's cybersecurity market indicates a blend of domestic and international players vying for market dominance. These entities seek to fortify their market positions through strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product innovation. Recent developments, such as Tenable's enhancement of its Tenable One Exposure Management platform, exemplify the industry's dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions to an evolving threat environment.



The Singapore cybersecurity market is poised for significant expansion, supported by advancements in technology and an increasing awareness of digital threats. As cybersecurity becomes a top priority for businesses and the government alike, the sector anticipates sustained growth and innovation in the upcoming years.

