Undersea Warfare Systems Market Growing At 4.7% CAGR To Hit USD 24.8 Billion Growth, Share Analysis, Company Profiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The undersea warfare systems was valued at $15.8 billion, is estimated to reach $24.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global undersea warfare systems market was estimated at $15.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $24.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Rise in demand for stealth undersea warfare systems , advent of underwater drones for undersea warfare, and government support for strengthening undersea warfare capabilities drive the growth of the global undersea warfare systems market. On the other hand, operational complexities associated with undersea unmanned systems and high upfront and operational costs of attack submarines impede the growth to some extent. However, development of lightweight torpedoes and rise in defense spending are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (299 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atThe global undersea warfare systems market is analyzed across type, mode of operation, application, and region. Based on type, the weapon systems segment accounted for the major share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The communication & surveillance systems segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.Based on mode of operation, the manner operations segment generated the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global market. The remotely operations segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.Request for Customization atThe key market players analyzed in the global undersea warfare systems market report includeGeneral Dynamic CorporationKongsberg GruppenLeonardo S.p.A.Lockheed Martin CorporationBAE Systems Plc.Thales GroupNorthrop Grumman CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationL3Harris Technologies Inc.SAAB ABBuy Complete Report Now!Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace & Defense Industry:Survival Tools MarketDiscount Events And Experiences MarketCommercial Janitorial Equipment Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.