Reworldtm Participates In Community Outreach Event Just In Time For Halloween

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, ReworldTM is proud to announce its participation in a community outreach event on Villard Ave (between 35th and 37th St). As part of this festive gathering, Villard Avenue will be closed to allow children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe, fun environment.

At the ReworldTM booth, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the local team, ask questions, and learn more about the company's work in the neighborhood and larger-scale sustainability initiatives. In addition to providing information on its operations, ReworldTM will be handing out candy, coffee, and cider to eventgoers just in time for spooky season. The friendly ReworldTM team, a handful of dedicated individuals, will be present to answer questions and share insights on how they're actively contributing to the revitalization of this historic area.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this special event on Villard Avenue and to have the opportunity to engage with our wonderful neighbors," said Thomas Ruff of the ReworldTM Milwaukee MPF and a board member of the City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District. "Being able to serve the community through events like this is at the heart of what ReworldTM stands for. It's more than just sharing information about our operations – it's about building connections, listening to the community, and working together to create a positive impact.

Event Highlights:



Trick-or-treating on a closed-off Villard Avenue.

Ladder fire truck unit and appearances by local police.

Participation from the the Quasimondo Physical Theater , Villard Square Neighborhood Library, OneMKE , Residents For Change, 414Life , the Department of City Development and local law enforcement as well as many more organizations will also be in attendance. Engagement with BID board members.

The event is just one part of the ReworldTM commitment to the Milwaukee community. ReworldTM has worked hand-in-hand with residents, actively addressing local needs. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and heartwarming, with residents embracing efforts to foster inclusivity and collaboration.

The event holds special significance not only for the residents of Milwaukee but also for our partners, including the ReworldTM Milwaukee MPF. This marks a significant milestone in what is shaping up to be a two-year period of remarkable growth and revitalization for the area.

We welcome the media to join us and share in this exciting community event. For additional information, please reach out to Thomas Ruff ([email protected] ).

About ReworldTM

ReworldTM

is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. ReworldTM

is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact

Nicolle Robles

[email protected]

(862) 345-5245

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation

