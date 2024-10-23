Primestone Partners Appoints Jon Beyman To Technology Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestone Partners , a New York-based management company focused on strategic investments, announced today the appointment of Jon Beyman to its Advisory Board. Beyman is an independent senior advisor with more than 40 years of experience in services, technology, and operations.

Beyman has held senior leadership positions at several prominent bulge-bracket banks, including Citibank, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers. At Citibank, he served as the Global Head of Operations and Technology for the Institutional Client Group. In that role, he led the global operations team that processed $5 trillion of daily transactions, and the technology team responsible for the IT platforms that supported the full scope of Citibank's institutional business, including trading, securities settlement, and global payments.

Before joining Citibank, Beyman was the Chief Information Officer and Global Head of Operations and Technology at Lehman Brothers, and the Global Head of Investment Bank Operations at Credit Suisse. Earlier, he held similar roles at Cendant Corporation.

Beyman served on the Board of Directors of Polaris Consulting Services and several non-profit boards. He also has been a member of various industry boards, including the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation. He was an Adjunct Professor in the MBA program of his alma mater, the University of Connecticut, and is a member of its School of Business Hall of Fame.

Beyman currently serves on several advisory boards including Investall Group, a FinTech company providing AI-powered tools for retail investors, and Transcend Street Solutions, a technology provider specializing in collateral management solutions for financial institutions.

"There is a tremendous need for innovative software solutions that leverage the latest technologies to digitally connect the supply and demand sides of the temporary furnished housing market," said Beyman. "I am thrilled to collaborate with the Primestone team to help them develop solutions that capitalize on this opportunity."

Bruce Witherell, Chief Executive Officer of Primestone Partners, added, "Jon is an extraordinary talent with deep expertise in technology, operations, and payments processing who excels as a strategic thinker. I am delighted to welcome him onto our Technology Advisory Board."

Primestone Partners is an investor/incubator with a history of investments in the hospitality and extended-stay housing market, including a leading software developer and a corporate housing solutions provider. The Company also offers advisory services to the mortgage, real estate, and technology industries. The principals at Primestone Partners have held senior management roles at leading investment banks, PE firms, GSEs, and at global and U.S. real estate operations. They have built companies, led multi-billion-dollar financings, engineered turnarounds, and launched start-ups for major financial institutions. For more information, visit





