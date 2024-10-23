Southwest Airlines To Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 24, 2024
Date
10/23/2024 9:16:37 AM
Southwest airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV ) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its second quarter 2024 financial results. Details are as follows:
|
When:
|
Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time
|
|
|
Who:
|
Bob Jordan, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer
|
|
Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Web Address:
|
To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. The audio webcast can be found under "News & Events" in the drop down menu. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.
