Olympus Named To Disability:IN's 2024 Disability Equality Index

Olympus Corp. of the Americas (OCA), a leading medical company, announced today that it has been recognized by Disability:IN® as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities.

Olympus is among the 542 companies that achieved top scorer status and one of only 210 companies that has signed onto Disability:IN's CEO Letter on Disability Inclusion. Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are among the company's global environmental, societal and governance (ESG) areas of focus.

The 2024 Disability Equality Index survey measured:



Culture and leadership

Enterprise-wide access

Employment practices, including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention and advancement

Accommodations

Community engagement

Supplier diversity, and Responsible procurement (non-weighted).

Olympus has an active Employee Resource Group (ERG) community, including the enABLE+ ERG, which champions awareness and inclusion for individuals with all abilities in order to make anything possible for them at Olympus. The enABLE+ ERG helps in advancing the company's initiatives to develop an accessible and inclusive workplace through education, mentoring and volunteerism.

Susan Ridge, an OCA Senior Logistics Specialist, serves as co-lead of the enABLE+ ERG. Ridge said she continues to learn from her experiences, educates others about the disability community and supports all those around her.

"Being disabled myself, I have overcome many challenges in my life, which gives me a great deal of pride," Ridge said. "My disability may make things physically hard for me at times, but I overcome, adapt and thrive within my life, workplace and community. It is my ability to wake each day and take on the life that was granted to me that is my pride."

Nicole Barbour-Allen, a Senior Sales Compensation Analyst and member of the enABLE+ ERG, said the events, meetings and support coming from fellow members of the group are a constant reminder that she is not alone in her struggles.

"Being a part of the enABLE+ ERG has not only impacted my life as an Olympus employee, but also as a human," Barbour-Allen said. "Living with an 'invisible' disability results in a daily challenge to accomplish the to-do list of life. Through the relationships I have made, I have been able to learn tools to communicate my needs with my manager and colleagues, allowing me to advocate for myself and become the best employee I can be."

The Disability Equality Index represents a comprehensive tool that helps companies work toward disability inclusion and equality in business. A partnership between Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the index helps companies develop a plan and provides benchmarks for achieving inclusion, equality and long-term social impact.

The Disability Equality Index was originally created through support from the Disability Equality Index Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities, while also helping companies create long term value for employees and shareholders and mitigate risk from new legislative requirements



"As a leading MedTech company, we recognize that embracing diverse perspectives and experiences is essential to developing innovative products that address the needs of all patients," said Stacey Morey, Vice President of Human Resources at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We're excited to again be included on the Disability Equality Index and proud to work as a community creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and respected."

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" olympusameric .

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 400 corporations trust Disability:IN to activate and achieve disability inclusion across their enterprise and in the broader corporate mainstream. Through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking; best-in-class conferences and programs; and expert counsel and engagement, Disability:IN works with leading businesses to create long-term business and societal impact. To learn more visit disabilityin .

About American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD works to increase the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As a national disability-led and cross-disability rights organization, AAPD advocates for full civil rights for over 60 million Americans with disabilities. We do this by promoting equal opportunity, economic power, independent living, and political participation. To learn more visit aapd .

