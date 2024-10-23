(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Modern Single-Use Solutions Standardize Repeatable, Consistent Patient Safety

CORCORAN, Minn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BoneFoam, Inc . is launching a new portfolio of innovative patient protection solutions aimed at reducing the most prevalent hospital-acquired injuries by delivering consistent, repeatable outcomes at optimized costs.

BONEFOAM LAUNCHES GUARDIAN PATIENT PROTECTION SOLUTIONS TO HELP MINIMIZE HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INJURIES

BoneFoam, Inc. launches its Guardian Patient Protection Solutions to minimize hospital-acquired injuries during surgery.

The Guardian Patient Protection

portfolio includes single-use Face Guard, Arm Guard, Leg Guard and Head Guard to safely address hospital-acquired injuries such as pressure and nerve-related injuries, as well as soft tissue and skin shearing injuries which can occur in prolonged surgeries. Hospital-acquired injuries can lead to extended recovery and additional costs and may negatively affect hospital reimbursement by Medicare's Hospital-Acquired Condition (HAC) Reduction Program.

"A patient shouldn't go into an operating room for a procedure and leave with a non-operative pressure-related injury," said Buzz Hannahan, president and CEO, BoneFoam, Inc. "Guardian's purpose is simple -

raise the standards of patient safety at hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers nationally by reducing risks."



According to a

recent

AORN Journal

report , "the surgical positioning for an intervention is fundamental so that it is efficient and safe to perform the surgical procedure. The position of the patient allows exposure, access to the operative site [and] it is the responsibility of all surgical staff to protect the patient from any adverse events resulting from the surgical position."

BoneFoam intentionally created its Guardian portfolio to align with health systems' financial goals under value-based reimbursement models. These models strive to reduce complications arising from OR variability and lower cost-burden services like laundry and linen.



About BoneFoam, Inc.

BoneFoam is a medical-device company focused on innovating patient positioning solutions for a wide array of surgical and rehabilitation needs. BoneFoam distinguishes itself with innovative, high-quality solutions that optimize safety and efficiency while enhancing operative techniques in Orthopaedic Trauma, Spine, Sports & Arthroplasty, Anesthesia, and Rehabilitation. BoneFoam serves over 7,500 hospitals and ASCs globally and is headquartered outside of Minneapolis/St. Paul in Corcoran, Minnesota.

(HAC) Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program

The HAC Reduction Program is a Medicare value-based purchasing program that reduces payments to hospitals based on their performance on measures of hospital-acquired conditions (HACs). The HAC Reduction Program encourages hospitals to improve patients' safety and implement best practices to reduce their rates of infections associated with health care.

