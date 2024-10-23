PCCA Honors Outstanding Compounding Pharmacists And Technician At 2024 Awards Luncheon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual awards presented during ThinkNext: International 2024, attended by over 500 compounders.

Houston, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA proudly presented four prestigious awards recognizing excellence and leadership in pharmacy compounding to three compounding pharmacists and one compounding pharmacy technician during its ThinkNext: International Seminar 2024, held October 17-19 in The Woodlands, Texas. The awards celebrate individual achievements in innovation, advocacy, commitment to quality, patient care and leadership.

Joseph P. Navarra, RPh, FACA, FAPC , owner of Town Total Compounding Center in Woodbury, New York, and board chair of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding (APC), was named PCCA's 2024 M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year . The recipient of this award epitomizes the highest ideals, embodying the commitment of compounding pharmacists to meeting the unique needs of patients while upholding the highest standards of quality and ethics. PCCA President Jim Smith, PCCA Chief Executive Officer David Sparks and PCCA Board Member Chick Armstrong presented the award to Navarra on Friday, October 18, during the ThinkNext Awards Luncheon.

“Joe is the consummate PCCA member and compounding pharmacist,” Smith said.“A true gem in our industry, he recognizes the value PCCA provides to the compounding community, actively taking part in educational events to share his wisdom and enthusiasm with new and seasoned members alike. He passionately advocates for our profession, participating in PCCA's ACT Legislative Congress and APC's Compounders on Capitol Hill events in Washington, D.C. As APC board chair, he makes it his mission to discuss the need for compounded medications with federal and state legislatures, as well as members of the press.

“His dedication is only outmatched by his tenacious care for his patients. He always looks for more and better ways to support them with the best and most innovative personalized medications. For example, he worked with PCCA to develop a custom formulation using NataTroche® for patients suffering with depression. His patients greatly appreciate his care and love him.”

As a PCCA Concierge Compounding member and an Advisory Council alumnus, Navarra is a connector who goes above and beyond to share his compounding knowledge with colleagues through conversations and direct recommendations. This combination of leadership, innovation and advocacy made Navarra truly deserving of this prestigious award.

Stacy Hightower, CPhT, FAPC , of Las Colinas Pharmacy Compounding & Wellness in Irving, Texas, owned by Jim and Jan Hrncir, was honored as PCCA's inaugural Compounding Technician of the Year . This award honors technicians who demonstrate leadership in the pharmacy and actively promote compounding within their community and among healthcare providers. PCCA Director of Member Engagement Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, FAPC, presented the award.

“Stacy is one of the best compounding technicians in the industry,” Michael said.“She embraces change and is a lifelong learner who regularly participates in PCCA's education events and Concierge Compounding program. She embraces innovation in marketing the pharmacy and generously shares tips with other PCCA members. Throughout the years, I've seen her grow as a professional compounding technician and marketer, pushing herself to get better while acting as a role model for other technicians.”

Hightower has worked as a sterile and nonsterile compounding technician at Las Colinas Pharmacy for over 30 years and now serves as their compliance officer, as well as their lead in sales and marketing. She regularly attends APC's Compounders on Capitol Hill and the ACT Legislative Conference. She currently serves as an APC board member and is past president of the Pharmacy Compounding Foundation.

Jerry Beamer, RPh , co-owner of Andrews Apothecary in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, with wife, Jean, was honored as recipient of the 2024 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award . Created in 2021, this PCCA award recognizes the women and men who passionately advocate for compounding. PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin recognized David Sparks' legacy and, together with Sparks, presented the award to Beamer.

“Jerry exemplifies everything this award represents through his passionate advocacy for the compounding profession,” Harbin said.“He recognizes the importance of investing in relationships and regularly travels to Washington, D.C., to nurture them. His dedication is evident in the strong connection he's built with his Senator - who knows him by name - and his active participation with PCCA's ACT Legislative Conference. Jerry makes it a priority to passionately educate lawmakers on the vital need to protect patient access to compounded medicine. His impactful contributions to the compounding pharmacy industry are truly inspiring.”

Isha Gupta, PharmD, MBA , owner of HatchRx Compounding Pharmacy in Long Island, New York, was honored as the recipient of the 2024 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award . This award is presented to a newer PCCA member who demonstrates a passion for innovation and the sharing of compounding concepts with fellow compounders. PCCA Clinical Compounding Pharmacist Mark Gonzalez, PharmD, presented the award to Gupta.

“Isha reflects the entrepreneurial and passionate spirit of the award's namesake,” Gonzalez said.“Since joining PCCA in 2022, she has embraced learning and education by attending CORE Compounding Training, ThinkNext: International Seminar, Concierge Congress and the Marketing & Sales Symposium, as well as watching multiple online webinars. She is extremely innovative, constantly thinking outside of the box to offer the best options for her patients. She is also very positive, always willing to help her peers, as well as the doctors and patients throughout her community.”

