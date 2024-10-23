Peer Unveils A Groundbreaking Virtual Universe To Build A New Global Community And Unlock Spatial Intelligence For AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

launches an interactive world-building platform, pioneering a new frontier for artificial intelligence technology. Peer combines various AI models with a proprietary Game Engine (OGE) to allow users to create embodied AI in a persistent, AI-powered, massively multiplayer interactive simulation of the world. Users will be able to build AI-powered storefronts, develop AI-driven games and bring autonomous AI characters to life that can move and interact freely within the simulation.

"We're thrilled about the possibilities ahead-this platform gives AI limitless space to grow, evolve and innovate," said Tony Tran, founder and CEO of Peer. "Peer will fundamentally transform how the world interacts with AI."

The platform empowers users to build and develop AI assistants, known as "Peers," to understand, assist and communicate according to their unique preferences and settings. These Peers will assist users in creating, sharing and navigating their experiences on the platform. Already, over 1 million beta users worldwide have trained their Peers and are preparing to integrate AI into their daily lives.

Key Highlights:



One Global AI Community:

Peer consolidates diverse AI models from various providers into a unified space that's shareable, accessible and scalable for everyone.

Personalized AI Sidekicks:

Users can create and train their very own AI sidekicks, tailored to their unique needs and preferences. Whether for personal use or business purposes, these AI companions will adapt and evolve, making AI truly personalized. Generative Online Game Engine:

Users can collaborate with their Peers to express and build their imaginative realities within a dynamic, shared environment in real-time.

Looking ahead, the company will enable users to create rich 3D worlds that anyone can interact with, walk through and experience with realistic physics and semantics-all generated through simple prompts. Peer is designed to scale to a level as vast as the internet itself-if not larger-creating a real-time, ever-expanding universe where AI and human creativity evolve together. Over time, the company aims to evolve the platform from an interactive experience to a fully immersive environment, where users can engage with AI in rich, virtual, lifelike 3D worlds.

"We're making it possible for anyone to create fully connected and persistent, open world 3D experiences, expanding generative AI capabilities beyond 2D images and videos," added Tran. "Everyone will be world builders."

About Peer

Peer is an AI experience company creating internet-scale 3D worlds that merge virtual and physical realities. Peer empowers users to collaborate with AI, bringing their imagined experiences to life within a dynamic, evolving digital reality. For more information, visit .

Media Contacts

Interdependence Public Relations

Grace Connor / Haylee Elmore

[email protected]

(602) 350-1455

