Azerbaijan And Iran Strengthen Energy Cooperation

10/23/2024 9:10:52 AM

Akbar Novruz

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov recently met with Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, as reported on Shahbazov's account on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, held in China, Shahbazov highlighted the productive discussions on various joint projects within the framework of energy cooperation.

The two ministers addressed the ongoing implementation of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi Hydropower plants (HPP) and the Ordubad HPP. They also explored opportunities for coordinating the electricity networks of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, emphasizing cooperation in electricity exports and the establishment of regional electricity relations.

