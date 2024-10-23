Azerbaijan And Iran Strengthen Energy Cooperation
Date
10/23/2024 9:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov recently met with Iran's Energy
Minister Abbas Aliabadi, as reported on Shahbazov's account on the
"X" social network, Azernews reports.
In the meeting, held in China, Shahbazov highlighted the
productive discussions on various joint projects within the
framework of energy cooperation.
The two ministers addressed the ongoing implementation of the
Khudaferin and Giz Galasi Hydropower plants (HPP) and the Ordubad
HPP. They also explored opportunities for coordinating the
electricity networks of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, emphasizing
cooperation in electricity exports and the establishment of
regional electricity relations.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108811342
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.