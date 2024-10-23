Azerbaijan And Iran Strengthen Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Energy Parviz Shahbazov recently met with Iran's Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi, as reported on Shahbazov's account on the "X" social network, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, held in China, Shahbazov highlighted the productive discussions on various joint projects within the framework of cooperation.

The two ministers addressed the ongoing implementation of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi Hydropower (HPP) and the Ordubad HPP. They also explored opportunities for coordinating the electricity networks of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, emphasizing cooperation in electricity exports and the establishment of regional electricity relations.