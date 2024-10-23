Traffic Monitoring Measures Scheduled For COP29 Conference Preparations In Baku
Date
10/23/2024 9:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
As part of the preparatory process for the COP29 conference,
road traffic monitoring measures will be simulated from 02:30 to
05:30 on the night of October 26 to 27, in accordance with the
event's overall plan and route, Azernews reports
citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.
It was noted that traffic management monitoring will continue on
some streets and avenues of the capital to ensure the uninterrupted
and safe organization of traffic during the event.
In addition to COP29 cars and buses, emergency medical vehicles
and fire engines will also participate in the monitoring, which
will be conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the
Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport
Agency.
It should be noted that traffic direction will be changed on
some streets in the city for the purpose of monitoring, and more
detailed information will be announced soon. Additionally, on
October 26 and 27, COP29 buses will operate on the streets and
avenues of the capital without restrictions, to avoid causing
inconvenience to the public.
MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108811341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.