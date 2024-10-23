Traffic Monitoring Measures Scheduled For COP29 Conference Preparations In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As part of the preparatory process for the COP29 conference, road traffic monitoring measures will be simulated from 02:30 to 05:30 on the night of October 26 to 27, in accordance with the event's overall plan and route, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

It was noted that traffic management monitoring will continue on some streets and avenues of the capital to ensure the uninterrupted and safe organization of traffic during the event.

In addition to COP29 cars and buses, emergency medical vehicles and fire engines will also participate in the monitoring, which will be conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

It should be noted that traffic direction will be changed on some streets in the city for the purpose of monitoring, and more detailed information will be announced soon. Additionally, on October 26 and 27, COP29 buses will operate on the streets and avenues of the capital without restrictions, to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.