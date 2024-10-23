Kuwait Television Wins 2 Arab States Broadcasting Union Awards For 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Arab States Broadcasting Union's (ASBU) standing committee awarded Kuwaiti Television Wednesday with two awards during its annual programs competition.

An ASBU statement said that Kuwait Television came in second in the two union events, adding that the prizes would be handed during the 25th ASBU festival, which would be scheduled later.

The first event, concerned with the number of television programs and other activities within the same country, saw Iraq Television winning the top spot with Saudi Television coming in third.

In the second competition, featuring annual programs and activities, Iraq also came on top with Qatar Television taking third place. (end)

