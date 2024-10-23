Acadia Healthcare Company Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - ACHC
Date
10/23/2024 9:03:50 AM
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company ("Acadia" or "the Company")
(NASDAQ: ACHC ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Shareholders who purchased shares of ACHC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointments. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
DJS Law Group
CLASS PERIOD: February 28, 2020 to September 26, 2024
DEADLINE: December 16, 2024
CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Acadia allegedly had a business model based on holding vulnerable people against their will at its facilities even if not medically necessary. Acadia's patients were subjected to abuse at its facilities. The Company deceived insurance providers into paying for unnecessary patient stays.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP
