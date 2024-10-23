CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS JOINS CORPORATE COUNCIL OF ANTICOAGULATION FORUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Participation Reinforces Cadrenal's Commitment to Innovation, Education and Improved Patient Outcomes with Anticoagulation Therapy

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CVKD ), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new K antagonist (VKA) designed to improve anticoagulation for patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions, today announced its membership in the Corporate Council of the Anticoagulation Forum (AC Forum).

The AC Forum is the largest professional organization of anticoagulation specialists, committed to advancing the quality and safety of chronic anticoagulation care globally. Through participation in the Corporate Council, Cadrenal Therapeutics will collaborate with the AC Forum as it works to identify and address unmet clinical needs, share cutting-edge research, and promote advocacy and educational initiatives for the organization's 15,000 healthcare professional members aimed at improving outcomes for patients on anticoagulants.

"Our membership in the AC Forum's Corporate Council reflects our shared commitment to transforming anticoagulation care," said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics. "We look forward to partnering with the AC Forum and contributing to programs that advance safer, more effective care and inform about ongoing research and anticoagulation best practice guidelines."

Darren Triller, PharmD, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Anticoagulation Forum, welcomed Cadrenal Therapeutics to the Corporate Council, saying: "We are excited to have Cadrenal Therapeutics join us in our mission to improve the quality of care for patients receiving antithrombotic therapies. We look forward to a productive partnership that will help us address the challenges in the anticoagulation landscape together."

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist (VKA) designed to offer safer, superior chronic anticoagulation for patients with implanted cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. Tecarfarin is anticipated to result in fewer adverse events such as strokes, heart attacks, bleeds and deaths than warfarin, the most commonly used anticoagulant for these patients despite its prevalent side effects, drug-to-drug interactions and frequent dosing changes. Tecarfarin received an orphan drug designation for advanced heart failure patients with implanted left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) as well as both orphan drug and fast-track status for end-stage kidney disease patients with atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal is planning pivotal clinical trials and pursuing clinical and commercial partnerships. The company's plans also include studying tecarfarin in patients with mechanical heart valves experiencing anticoagulation difficulties. Visit to learn more.

About the Anticoagulation Forum

The Anticoagulation Forum has led advancements in thrombosis-related care for over three decades. With more than 15,000 members across 3,000 healthcare institutions, the AC Forum is dedicated to enhancing the safety and quality of care for over 1 million patients annually. Through education, thought leadership, and partnerships with industry leaders, the AC Forum shapes the future of anticoagulation management to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

