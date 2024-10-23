Maury Donahue Named Mikeworldwide Executive Vice President, Corporate Reputation Deputy Practice Lead

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Global Communicator to Lead Accelerated Growth of MWW's Award-Winning Corporate Team

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide , one of the world's largest independent public relations agencies announced Maury Donahue as executive vice president and deputy practice lead of its corporate reputation division. Donahue will sit on the firm's senior management team driving growth, integration and best-in-class client service across the agency.

Donahue joins MikeWorldWide with over 20 years of global communications, reputational brand management, and public affairs experience having provided counsel to some of the world's most important executives and leaders. She is known for managing complex and sensitive issues management and crises programs for Fortune 50 companies and growth organizations alike. Prior to joining MWW, she held senior roles at Rio Tinto and FedEx Corporation. Previously, at Burson Marsteller she gained global agency experience, providing media relations support and guiding creative campaigns for high profile clients.

Her career began in The White House Office of Media Affairs under President George W. Bush and at Fox News Channel.

In this newly created position, she will play a central role in MWW's corporate reputation practice, partnering with the firm's leadership on growth strategies and practice development.

"Maury is a trusted advisor to everyone who has worked with her," said Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide. "As businesses navigate ongoing political instability, mounting scrutiny on corporate governance, ESG, and regulatory challenges, Maury's deep expertise will be critical to give our clients the best guidance in building and defending corporate reputations. Today, we live in a reputation-based economy where a great reputation is a company's most important asset and gives you license to thrive. She is a true leader and a special talent."

"The variety of work and the opportunity to build reputations for clients across industries, motivated me to join MikeWorldWide," said Donahue. "The MikeWorldWide team is uniquely qualified to provide counsel and solve business challenges that drive corporate reputation and business forward, and I am delighted to join this team."

"We have had a fantastic year winning and growing amazing clients. But nothing has been more exciting than the rockstars we have attracted to our roster of the industry's best talent," added Kempner. In addition to Maury Donahue, recent additions to the agency include head of brand marketing and LA general manager Alisa Granz from RCPMK, executive vice president Sal Della Monica from M Booth, and vice president of influencer marketing Bree Santerre from BENlabs.

Donahue is a graduate of Drexel University. In 2017, she was recognized as one of PRWeek's 40 Under 40 honorees.

MWW has been recognized for its leadership in redefining the modern media landscape, the use of AI to create more precise and predictive client programs, disruptive digital marketing and for our true leadership in corporate and brand reputation. This past year we have been. honored as one of PRovoke's corporate agencies of the year, The American Business Awards' PR Agency of the Year, and Ragan's Top Agencies award.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here. To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.

