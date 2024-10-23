Chiropractic Intervention Is Effective Pain Relief Method, According To Survey Of Back Or Neck Pain Sufferers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New survey finds that majority (82%) of Americans have experienced back or neck pain in their life; most users of chiropractic care find it an effective method to relieve pain

More than four in five Americans (82%) have experienced back or neck pain in their life, according to a new survey. options to find relief range from prescribed pain relievers to drug-free methods, including chiropractic care. According to a new survey from the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) ,

conducted online by The Harris Poll, most adults who experience back and neck pain are opting for medications even when equally-effective drug-free methods are available.

The annual F4CP poll, launched in October for Global Chiropractic Health Month, found that many patients may not be making the optimal choice for their care. The American College of Physicians (ACP) recommends non-pharmacological treatments, including chiropractic, for low back pain instead of medication. Despite this, two-thirds (67%) of US adults who have ever experienced back or neck pain have taken over-the-counter (56%) and/or prescription (30%) pain relievers to relieve their back and neck pain, according to the survey.



Close to a third (31%) of US adults who have experienced back or neck pain saw a chiropractor, with a large majority (80%) of those saying it was effective in addressing their back and neck pain. Chiropractic care is one of four drug-free therapies recommended for acute low back pain by the ACP, with supportive studies from Optum Labs indicating chiropractic care was the most efficient first-line care, reducing costs and usage of both opioids and second- and third-line services.

"Care that is inconsistent with guidelines exposes patients to potentially harmful side effects and can result in spine pain becoming chronic. If you are one of the four in five Americans who have experienced back or neck pain in your life, you should consider seeing a chiropractor to find relief," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "Chiropractic is a safe and natural pain-relief method that offers greater, longer-lasting pain relief. Spine pain sufferers are encouraged to follow the ACP guidelines by seeking drug-free solutions for their care like chiropractic."

Nearly two in five (39%) adults experiencing back or neck pain visited a medical doctor or physicians' assistant for treatment. Among those who did, many were recommended prescription medication (52%) or OTC medication (35%), while 68% were referred to another medical provider, including a chiropractor (21%), massage therapist (15%) and acupuncturist (7%). More than three in five (42%) were referred for imaging and 16% for surgery, adding additional and potentially unnecessary costs for patients.

Among those who used each of the following methods to relieve their neck and back pain, the percentage who found them to be very/somewhat effective include:



89% of those taking prescription pain relievers



81% of those taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers



81% of those who saw a medical doctor or physicians' assistant

80% of those who saw a chiropractor

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress from August 20-22, 2024 among 2,095 adults ages 18 and older, of whom, 1,727 have ever experienced back or neck pain.

The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 % age points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .



About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) is an award-winning not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care. With 37k members, we work to build bridges with other healthcare professions and foster trust through peer-reviewed research, campaigns, and industry platforms, all in the service of promoting a drug-free, non-invasive, sustainable approach to healthcare.

