Antibiotics Market Size To Surpass USD 65.23 Billion By 2032, With 3.70% CAGR – SNS Insider

According to Research by SNS Insider, Global Antibiotics Growth is Driven by Rising Infectious Diseases & Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns

The Antibiotics Market Size was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 65.23 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.70% from 2024 to 2032.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 47.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 65.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.70% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Global Antibiotics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class



Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolone

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides Others

By Type



Branded Antibiotics Generic Antibiotics

By Action Mechanism



Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors Others

By Application



Skin Infections

Respiratory Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Septicemia

Ear Infection

Gastrointestinal Infections Others

By End Use



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Generic Antibiotics Dominate Market, While Branded Segment Sees Strong Growth Amid Rising Resistance

Generic antibiotics have captured 54% of the market revenue since 2023, more or less following the trend because they are cheap and are being used after the patents have expired. For low-income regions, these are the best medicines because of their proven safety and effectiveness. The branded antibiotics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2024 to 2032 because the demand for new antibiotics is high because of the generally resistant strains; although significant investment is required in branded products, their specialized nature makes it well worth the usage.

Respiratory Infections Lead Antibiotics Market, While UTI Segment Poised for Rapid Growth Amid Resistance Challenges

In 2023, respiratory infections generated nearly 29% of the antibiotics market revenue. High incidence rates of the conditions-pneumonia, bronchitis, and COPD-all of which are accompanied by bacterial infections-drive this share. The category places a heavy burden on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and immunocompromised, often increasing demand for effective treatments. Conversely, urinary tract infections are expected to increase at the highest CAGR of 5.12% during 2024-2032 mainly because of increasing chronic diseases such as diabetes and the inability of UTI-causing bacteria to be responsive to antibiotics. UTIs, again, mainly in females, remain an increased need for antibiotics that drives the growth of the market focused on discovering better therapy against resistant strains.

Asia Pacific Leads Antibiotic Market as North America Accelerates Growth Amid Rising Resistance Concerns

The Asia Pacific region stood out as the largest share for the antibiotics market in 2023, taking in 43% of global revenue, sustained by large populations and increasing healthcare demands, especially after a serious economic loss from antibiotic resistance in China, estimated at USD 77 billion. Aside from this urgent need for effective therapies, it has also spurred greater investment in innovations in antibiotic development.

North America is anticipated to grow more than 4.66% annually up to 2032, fueled by keen interest in research on pharmaceutical drugs and a healthy environment for supportive regulations. Concerns over increasing resistance factors have led to efforts at improvement for stewardship as well as new antibiotic development. The synergy between academia and industry has further driven drug discovery aimed at maximizing growth in the market.

Key Developments in the Antibiotics Market



In 2024, Pfizer's New antibiotic combination for patients with limited available treatment options in multidrug-resistant infections received a positive opinion from the CHMP. This does indicate that Pfizer is committed to solving some of the world's key healthcare challenges in antibiotic resistance. In March 2024, Wockhardt released promising results from its candidate antibiotic Zidebactam/Cefepime, which in turn demonstrated efficacy in treating a refractory drug-resistant skull bone infection and pneumonia in a patient who had undergone a renal transplant.









