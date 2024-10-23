Visory Health Announces Folds Of Honor Partnership To Bring Affordable Medications To Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tech company is providing access to discounted to the millions of military Veterans in the U.S., their immediate families, and all those who supports Veterans

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its prescription discount card, today announces its partnership with the Folds of Honor Foundation , an organization that provides life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. Through this collaboration, Visory Health is widening affordable prescription access to these Americans, their families and caregivers, and all those who support Veterans.

"Veterans have unique health needs and deserve the utmost care and attention from our healthcare system. We're deeply committed to supporting those who have sacrificed for our country and who continue to serve. As a retired Veteran, it is my duty to advocate for fellow Vets by ensuring they have access to affordable healthcare," said Dr. Cheryl Creamer, Chief Clinical Officer of Visory Health. "By expanding resources and providing education, we can build healthier communities together.”

Many Veterans encounter challenges in navigating healthcare and may not be fully informed about the benefits available to them. Some Veterans are not eligible for VA health care, as eligibility is often based on length of military service, having a health condition related to military service, and income. Additionally, most government or state-funded healthcare does not extend benefits to the immediate family of the service member. Visory Health is combating these challenges by providing its no-cost, easy-to-use, insurance-free prescription discount card to this patient population and working with Folds of Honor to prioritize the health of Veterans and their families.

“Folds of Honor is proud to team up with Visory Health," said Folds of Honor - St. Louis President, Doug Mitchell. "We believe the partnership will be a force multiplier to the mission and awareness of Folds of Honor and increase scholarship funding to the families of American military and first responder heroes. Together we will meet sacrifice with hope.”

Join Visory Health in supporting the nation's military and first responder families by donating today and becoming a Folds of Honor Squadron member. Please visit . For more information on Visory Health, visit .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals, have access to healthcare. Visory Health's model puts customers' needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop, and more, Visory Health delivers affordable prescription prices all over the country and is free to use. To learn more, visit .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military and first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. Folds of Honor was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit stlouis.foldsofhonor.org .

