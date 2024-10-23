(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sun Cruiser to Help by Sending One Lucky Sun Lover to Yuma, Arizona – the Sunniest City in the World

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Cruiser, the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage made with real brewed iced tea and real vodka, today announced a new study that uncovered how Americans really feel about Daylight Saving Time.

The survey, conducted by the brand in partnership with YouGov, found that nearly two-thirds of Americans over 21 believe that the biannual adjustment of clocks should be eliminated because of its antiquated nature, and 40% of those who feel this way say it's because they“hate” that it gets dark early in the fall and winter[1] .

Armed with these findings, Sun Cruiser is going to do something about it – for one lucky person.

As most of the United States prepares to adjust their clocks on November 3 for Daylight Saving Time – making the days shorter – Sun Cruiser will relocate one lucky winner to the sunniest place in the world: Yuma, Arizona. In Yuma, not only do residents experience a world-leading average of 4,000 hours of sunshine a year,[2] but the clocks are never reset, as Daylight Saving Time is not observed there.

Sun Cruiser will help a fan escape to Yuma and bask in the sun without the worry of early sunsets and darkness. The brand will cover rent for an apartment with pool access, moving expenses, a travel stipend and a year's supply of Sun Cruiser*.

“At Sun Cruiser, we celebrate sunny moments by offering the perfect beverage for easy sipping and all-day fun," says Sun Cruiser Senior Brand Director Erica Taylor. "We're helping our fans soak up more sunshine with Sun Cruiser, just in time for the dreaded Daylight Savings time adjustment.”

Contest Details: Relocate to Sunny Yuma, Arizona with Sun Cruiser

When the annual November clock adjustment rolls around for Daylight Saving Time, do you find yourself dozing off at your desk, drudging home from work in the dark, and wishing the sun was out a little while longer? Sun Cruiser is here to ensure your days ahead are sunny, no matter where you currently live. Now through November 13, fans can throw their hats in the ring for a change to relocate this Daylight Savings with Sun Cruiser.

How to enter the contest:



Head over to our microsite: SunCruiserSunnyRelocation.com to and follow instructions to enter*

Sun Cruiser will cover all expenses for a one-year relocation to Yuma, Arizona

We'll be in touch with the lucky winner with all the details by November 22 Remember, you've got to be over 21 to make the move

*Don't forget to check out the full terms & conditions before entering.

For those who may not be able to swing a relocation to a sunnier place, fear not! Sun Cruiser is available in 42 states across the country, so fans can enjoy the refreshing and smooth taste that emulates a bright summer day no matter how dark their hometown may be.

About Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka

Made for those who enjoy the sun on their face and hanging outdoors with friends, Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka is made with real brewed tea and premium vodka for a perfect choice to sip and share. At 4.5% ABV and no bubbles to weigh you down, Sun Cruiser has just a kiss of sweetness and tastes refreshingly smooth in a mix of delicious flavors. For more information, follow along on social @DrinkSunCruiser and visit us at .

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at which includes links to our respective brand websites.

*Prizing to be fulfilled in the form of cash.

[1] Nationally representative survey of 2,152 U.S. residents ages 21 and up was commissioned by Sun Cruiser and conducted by market research firm YouGov. The survey was fielded from October 10th through 13th, 2024. The margin of sampling error was +/-2 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

[2] #:~:text=Known%20as%20the%20Sunniest%20City,per%20year%20of%204%2C456%20possible ).

