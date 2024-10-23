Sapphire Technologies And CCYS Partner To Drive Energy Efficiency In Asia’S Natural Gas Sector

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic collaboration introduces advanced recovery to support China's carbon reduction goals

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapphire Technologies , a developer of energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural industrial applications, is expanding into new markets in Asia through a partnership with CCYS , a leading Chinese enterprise in green energy recovery. As carbon emissions are projected to peak in China by 2030, the partnership seeks to reverse that trajectory. Sapphire's advanced FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander will be integrated into key infrastructure projects. This cutting-edge technology captures and converts wasted pressure energy into clean electricity, improving the efficiency of natural gas use and supporting China's broader emissions reduction objectives.

BP projects that China's natural gas consumption will rise to 550 billion cubic meters by 2030, up from approximately 395 billion cubic meters in 2023, increasing its global energy share from 6% to over 10%. If the available natural gas pressure in China (1.6-4.0 MPa) is fully utilized using Sapphire's FreeSpin® In-line Turboexpander, it could recover 13 million MWh of pressure energy, enabling the installation of at least 1,517.7 MW of power generation capacity. This advancement would contribute to annual CO2 reductions of up to 12 million tons.

"Our partnership with CCYS marks an exciting step forward for both companies as we work together to meet China's growing demand for sustainable energy solutions,” said Freddie Sarhan, CEO of Sapphire Technologies.“By leveraging our turboexpander technology, we are expanding into new markets and helping enhance the efficiency of natural gas operations all while contributing to the country's environmental goals."

"This partnership allows us to leverage Sapphire Technologies' energy recovery systems to significantly improve the efficiency of our infrastructure projects,” said Changgang Guo, CEO of CCYS.“With this advanced technology, we are now able to capture and repurpose energy that would otherwise be wasted, directly supporting China's transition to a greener, more sustainable energy landscape.”

This partnership will initially focus on deploying Sapphire's technology across multiple projects in China's natural gas sector, including energy recovery systems at gas city gate stations, and LNG regasification facilities. Notable projects include those with Beijing Gas and Heating Engineering Design Institute, CNPC Lanzhou Petrochemical Equipment Company, and ENN Energy. Overall, this collaboration sets the stage for broader implementation of Sapphire's solutions, helping drive China's move toward a more energy-efficient future.

About Sapphire Technologies

Sapphire Technologies is driving global decarbonization through developing and manufacturing energy recovery systems that harness the power of gas expansion to produce reliable and clean electricity. Sapphire Technologies' systems are designed to convert energy wasted in pressure reduction processes into electric power without interrupting operations. By recovering this wasted pressure energy, Sapphire Technologies helps customers maximize efficiencies, improve productivity, reduce carbon emissions, offset electrical costs and achieve substantial financial returns. For additional information visit: .

About CCYS

Over the past decade, CCYS has focused on the R&D, production, sales, and service of thermal insulation products. In 2023, the company expanded a new branch company, CCYS(Beijing), to focus on green energy recovery, leveraging advanced technologies in the Oil & Gas, hydrogen, air, and CO2 sectors. It now specializes in pressure energy recovery and waste heat recovery, continually enhancing the efficient closed-loop utilization of zero-carbon electricity and cooling energy across these areas to help meet the“China 3060” Carbon Peak/Neutral target. For additional information, please visit:

