White & Associates Insurance Selects Tarmika To Simplify Commercial Lines Remarketing

Chicago, IL., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that White & Associates Insurance has selected Tarmika, the industry's leading commercial lines quoting tool, to remain competitive amid challenging conditions. Tarmika will provide White & Associates Insurance's agents with a snapshot of carrier appetites for standard commercial lines in one place to help agents stay on top of rapid appetite changes and remove the friction of rekeying data and switching between multiple carrier platforms, allowing for more accounts to be remarketed more quickly.

“Constantly changing carrier appetites due to today's hard market have made it imperative for our agents to remarket nearly all our commercial lines clients annually, which has increased the pressure on our staff,” said Cate Robertson, Vice President, Marketing & Training, White & Associates Insurance.“We chose Tarmika because its single-entry capabilities will speed up the commercial quoting process, empowering our people to successfully provide clients with the attention they deserve during renewals regardless of market conditions.”

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“The insurance industry is entering a new normal where rates are accelerating at a decelerate rate, leaving agencies looking for smarter ways to approach remarketing,” Raghav Tanna, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Commercial Lines, Applied Systems.“By selecting Tarmika, White & Associates Insurance will be able to streamline risk data entry for quicker access to markets, saving staff time and freeing up resources to focus on more strategic initiatives.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About White & Associates Insurance

Established in 1976, White & Associates Insurance is a locally owned and operated insurance agency with 12 locations in West Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. White & Associates strives to provide a“doing more” approach to all aspects of operation, including enhancing employee job satisfaction, providing clients with innovative insurance packages and improving the communities in which they serve.

