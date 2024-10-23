Breaking New Ground At OCP 2024 Global Summit: Luxshare-Tech Leading AI Data Center Core Component Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the OCP 2024 Global Summit, Luxshare-Tech showcased its latest innovations in AI data center core components, each highlighting the company's focus on customer-driven solutions.









Luxshare-Tech made a strong impact, kicking off with an insightful presentation by Andrew Kim, our Director of Engineering, where he showcased our leadership in AI data center innovation through our cutting-edge CPC interconnect technology. This set the stage for a dynamic event, where our AI data center core component solutions attracted significant attention from industry leaders.

In the era of digital transformation, the rise of AI data centers is driving unprecedented innovation in the field. From computing power, speed, and thermal performance to the design of AI data centers, industry leaders are focused on how to efficiently improve performance and reduce latency and heat generation to meet customer needs. Luxshare-Tech's KOOLIO CPC solution for 224G proved that the path has been paved and the strategy is clear to support 448G transmission rates.

Driven by Performance and Optimized Architecture, Enhancing Future Competitiveness







Luxshare-Tech's AI data center solutions aim to bring more comprehensive, energy-efficient capabilities to customers, offering a one-stop solution for AI data centers. By leveraging its expertise in integrated interconnect systems and advanced modular architecture, Luxshare-Tech ensures that its products not only meet the market's stringent needs for low latency and high efficiency but also allow for significant scalability and adaptability to future AI demands. This competitive advantage sets a new benchmark for the industry and enhances customer success in AI development.

224G High-Speed Interconnect Systems

Cable Cartridge & Backplane Connector: The IntrepidTM Apex series of high-speed interconnects boasts excellent signal integrity and superior transmission capabilities, ensuring optimized performance in AI data centers. With high-density design and easy maintenance, these products ensure high reliability and superior product quality.

KOOLIO CPC: As a key product in high-speed transmission systems, the KoolioTM CPC system brings tremendous efficiency improvements to data centers. Its highly modular architecture makes assembly accessible and more flexible, and the 224G PAM4 standard ensures cutting-edge performance that meets the demanding needs of AI applications.

1.6T OSFP Cables: Luxshare-Tech's next-gen 1.6T direct attach copper (DAC) and active optical cables (AOC) are designed for ultra-high-speed data transmission. These advanced cables enhance transmission speeds to address the exponential growth of AI-driven workloads.











Liquid Cooling System Solutions

Coldplate: Coldplate designs set new industry benchmarks for efficiency and reliability, ensuring product consistency and optimized heat dissipation. These solutions are standardized and tailored to meet the demanding requirements of AI data centers.

Manifold: The highly efficient Manifold design delivers liquid cooling directly to components, integrating seamlessly with CDU systems. This ensures reliable performance while reducing energy consumption.

120KW Liquid Cooling CDU: Designed for AI data centers, Luxshare-Tech's high-efficiency CDU enables rapid cooling, supports N+1 redundancy, and ensures stable service performance. Its scalable design provides customized cooling solutions, meeting diverse data center demands.



High-Power Interconnect Systems

Busbar & Clip: Direct current Busbar systems deliver robust and efficient high-current connections, meeting the growing power requirements of AI data centers. Clip designs allow for easier assembly and maintenance, providing highly efficient electrical connections.

Power Shelf: Supporting 2.5kW to 5kW AC to DC high-efficiency conversion, the Power Shelf integrates AC/DC PSUs for highly efficient power delivery and system management. This includes redundant backup solutions to ensure system stability and reliability.

PSU: Equipped with active power factor correction (PFC) functionality and comprehensive protection mechanisms, which supports hot swapping to ensure application continuity during maintenance or upgrades - providing uninterrupted power supply for data centers.











At the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Luxshare-Tech made a strong impression, attracting the attention of industry leaders with our cutting-edge AI data center core component solutions. With a strong focus on high-speed, energy-efficient, and reliable designs, we're at the forefront of innovation in the evolving AI infrastructure landscape.

Luxshare-Tech is dedicated to delivering customized, customer-centric solutions. By partnering with industry leaders we're committed to driving collaboration, pushing the limits of AI infrastructure technology, and shaping the future of data centers on a global scale.

