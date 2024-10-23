10Zig Technology Adds Microsoft Remote Desktop Services (RDS) Smart Card Authentication Support For Federal Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 10ZiG Technology, a number one leader in secure Modernized Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software for the DOD, DOE, and all departments and agencies, is answering the demands of federal entities who are working with Microsoft RDS-based SBC and VDI deployments. As part of required federal specifications, primary authentication via Smart Card Authentication including CAC and PIV support is mandatory, so 10ZiG is rolling out this feature with the recent 16.5.38 firmware upgrade.In this firmware upgrade, 10ZiG is adding support to include the essential Smart Card Authentication for RDS-based deployment across the full 10ZiG Zero Trust Linux OS ecOSystem which includes NOSTM-M Zero Clients, PeakOSTM Thin Clients, and any repurposed 3rd party hardware device via 10ZiG RepurpOSTM repurposing software. This update is validated via TLS and NLA based authentication methods and in conjunction with 10ZiG Partner 90meter who has certified this for CAC and PIV based authentication, as well as 3rd party middleware such as SafeNet.Ben Burris, 10ZiG Director of Federal Sales,“The main benefit of the Microsoft RDS Smart Card Authentication is of course, safe access to the SIPRnet and NIPRnet, but by adding in other key benefits of 10ZiG, you have the potential for large numbers of deployed devices with the highest security, management, and performance standards for government and military use. The compulsory requirement for Smart Card Authentication and its expansion into Microsoft-based RDS environments is where we are seeing an uptick in deployment, so 10ZiG answered the call.”10ZiG has had a purposeful, longstanding focus with government/federal markets, supporting VDI with protocol and alliance partners such as Omnissa (formerly VMware) Horizon VDI and 90Meter for CAC and PIV support of hi-side network access, and is continually assessing opportunities for enhancements via Firmware updates including the highly anticipated recent 16.5.38 upgrade.Be sure to watch recently new and improved for ongoing information.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible Modernized Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Omnissa (formerly VMware), Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG ManagerTM- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses – gives us our cutting edge.Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus RoadPhoenix, AZ 85027, USA+1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web:EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UK+44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG | Web: .

