Top Amazon Sellers Expand Halloween Offerings Beyond Costumes

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While costumes and decorations typically dominate Halloween sales, sellers are finding opportunities that extend far beyond traditional costume shops. Influencer-driven trends and seasonal shopping preferences are helping sellers across various categories, from home décor to tech gadgets, discover new ways to capitalize on Halloween.“The great thing about Halloween now is that it's not just about costumes or candy-it's about creating an experience,” said Jimi Patel, co-founder of eStore Factory , an agency that assists Amazon sellers in optimizing their sales.“With the rise of social media influencers, people are buying items that fit into the Halloween vibe, whether it's themed home décor or seasonal versions of everyday products. At the Online Retailer Expo in Sydney, it was clear that seasonal marketing is becoming increasingly important for non-traditional sellers.”Amazon sellers are getting creative, using seasonal themes to enhance product visibility. Home décor and furniture brands, for instance, are offering products in dark, Halloween-inspired color palettes to appeal to those looking to transform their spaces for the season. A simple black throw blanket or orange cushion can become a "Halloween-ready" accent.Beauty brands are also joining the trend by releasing limited-edition products that capture the season's mood. From pumpkin-scented skincare to deep lipstick shades perfect for Halloween gatherings, beauty sellers are adapting their offerings to align with the season's aesthetic.Tech and gadget sellers are leveraging the Halloween spirit as well. Products like smart lighting systems that create spooky effects are becoming popular, allowing customers to easily set the mood for Halloween parties.Social media influencers are playing a significant role in expanding the market for Halloween-themed products. According to Brijesh Singha, co-founder of eStore Factory,“People aren't just buying for function anymore-they're buying for the look. They want products that fit into the 'Instagram-worthy' Halloween setup.”Influencers are showcasing seasonal trends, turning everyday items into Halloween must-haves, such as autumn-themed coffee setups or themed dinnerware. With creative marketing, even products not directly related to Halloween can tap into the seasonal mood.Strategies for non-seasonal sellers to tap into Halloween salesSellers outside traditional Halloween categories are finding innovative ways to reach seasonal shoppers:Limited-edition packaging: Brands are offering their usual products in Halloween-themed packaging to create a sense of exclusivity.Seasonal bundles: Sellers are putting together bundles, like“Halloween kitchen essentials,” to appeal to customers looking for themed sets.Targeted advertising: Many are incorporating Halloween-related keywords into their ads to attract seasonal shoppers, such as“spooky home décor” or“Halloween party essentials.”For Amazon sellers willing to adapt and embrace the broader Halloween aesthetic, this season presents significant opportunities for growth.About eStore FactoryeStore Factory is a top-rated Amazon e-commerce agency, helping brands of all sizes since 2015. With a team of 60+ experts, the company offers a full range of Amazon services, including consulting, advertising, and account management.

