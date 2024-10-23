Sri Lanka Terror 'Threat': US, Israel Issue Security Alert For Nationals Visiting The Island Country

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel's national security council urged Israelis on Wednesday to immediately leave certain spots in southern Sri Lanka due to a potential threat. The warning covers Arugam Bay and beaches in the south and west of Sri Lanka, based on new information about a possible attack targeting tourist areas.

Without revealing much about the exact nature of the threat, the security councilasked Israelis in the rest of Sri Lanka to be cautious and refrain from holding large gatherings in public areas.

"The Israeli security establishment ... is in close contact with the security authorities in Sri Lanka and is following the developments," it said.

The U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka also released a security alert stating it had received "credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area".

"U.S. citizens are strongly urged to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice," it added but did not give details.

Police beefed up security in tourist areas

Police have increased security in the area, and officials are on high alert, according to a video statement by police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa, released in Colombo.

"This area is a popular spot for surfing and this has attracted a large number of Israeli tourists. We are working to ensure they remain safe," Thalduwa said.

Sri Lanka , known for its beautiful beaches, tea gardens, and ancient temples, is experiencing a revival in tourism as it bounces back from a significant financial crisis. In the first eight months of this year, the island welcomed 1.5 million visitors, among whom were 20,515 from Israel, according to government statistics.