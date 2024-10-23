Careem announces call for applications for the Future 100 Initiative as Acceleration Partner

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE - October 23, 2024: Careem, joins the call for applications for the Future 100 initiative, a program led by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Office of Government Development and the Future which seeks to identify and accelerate 100 high-potential enterprises that could become key drivers of the UAE’s future economy.



As an official ‘Acceleration Partner’ of the Future 100 initiative, Careem will help promote the program and nominate at least 30 companies that meet their criteria.



Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and co-founder of Careem, commented: “The Future 100 initiative is opening doors for people to tackle big challenges and make a meaningful impact in the UAE’s key future economy sectors. This not only enhances the UAE’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship, but also fosters innovation that supports a secure future for the region. Careem is proud to contribute to this important initiative, reinforcing our commitment to empowering the region’s expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem.”



The Future 100 initiative aims to accelerate the growth of enterprises operating in key sectors such as AI, fintech, renewable energy, biotechnology, agritech, and more. Startups making notable contributions to these emerging industries are encouraged to apply. Those selected will benefit from year-round visibility, direct access to investors, and comprehensive acceleration support including mentorship, legal, and commercial, and assistance.





