UAE boards are more operationally involved and focused on emerging technologies like AI compared to global peers

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE, 23, 2024 – Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development services, today launched its fourth Board Monitor report in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite regional and industry differences, there is a global consensus that the board's role is expanding, with higher stakes, more uncertainty, and increasing expectations. As these expectations grow, directors navigate the blurred lines between oversight and management. This shift is particularly pronounced in the UAE, with 52% of directors saying they are more operationally involved on a frequent basis — more than double the global average of 25% and notably the highest out of the 20 markets surveyed by Heidrick & Struggles.



“Board involvement in business operational matters is relatively more prevalent in the UAE and

the GCC when contrasted with several other more mature markets. Driven by rapid growth and business transformation targets, boards have an appetite to delve deeper into day-to-day operational matters, seeking more details and involvement beyond formal board reporting. Non-executive directors and board advisors often bring specialized knowledge that the executive team may still be building, and hence, a deep partnership and engagement model between the board members and the executive management is leveraged to steer companies toward their future business vision,” said Shaloo Kulkarni, Partner in Heidrick & Struggles’ Dubai office and Heidrick Consulting in APAC & EMEA.



The survey also revealed that UAE boards have significantly increased time spent on emerging technologies, including AI (83%), exceeding global counterparts (71%). Other topics UAE boards spend more time on include financial performance and risk (74%) and geopolitical volatility (67%). In a recent IBM report this year, the UAE ranked second in active use of AI globally (58%), coming only behind India (59%), highlighting how UAE leaders must assess how disruptions like AI will reshape industries.





