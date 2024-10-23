MULTIBANK.IO APPOINTS RYAN KIM AS CEO TO DRIVE THE SUCCESS OF ITS CRYPTOCURRENCY EXCHANGE

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 22 October 2024 - MultiBank.io, the cryptocurrency exchange arm of MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, today announced the appointment of Ryan Kim as CEO of MultiBank.io. Kim will oversee the global expansion of the exchange, focusing on scaling its derivatives-driven operations.

A former Wall Street FX options trader with substantial experience at institutions, such as Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, Kim also led the development of Falcon X’s derivatives trading division contributing to the firm's substantial trading volumes.

MultiBank Group was established in California, USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over $15.6 billion and over $3 trillion per year which provides services to over 1,000,000 customers. MultiBank Group is one of the most regulated financial derivatives institutions in the world with over 15 regulators on 5 continents with an unblemished record with all its regulators since 2005. MultiBank Group has evolved into the largest online financial derivatives provider worldwide, offering brokerage services, asset management and cutting-edge trading technology. The group offers award-winning trading platforms, with leverage up to 500:1 on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices and Digital Assets.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: "We are happy to welcome Ryan Kim to lead MultiBank.io during this pivotal time in the evolution of the crypto industry. His expertise, combined with his strategic vision, aligns perfectly with our goal to provide secure and transparent regulated exchanges, advanced blockchain technologies and innovative trading ecosystems empowering our global client base. I am confident that MultiBank.io will continue to grow as the most trusted platform in the crypto industry, further enhancing our position as a global leader in financial services."

In his comments, Ryan Kim said: “Having a very strong connection to regulators in multiple jurisdictions around the world is a huge advantage for MultiBank Group. It undoubtedly shows a reputable and trusted brand, which is so important in the crypto industry where we've repeatedly seen a breach of trust. I am thrilled to lead Multibank.io, and provide access to trusted trading solutions as we follow the Group’s stringent regulatory practices. MultiBank Group's advanced technology, global presence and regulatory expertise set it apart from competitors, and I view this as a significant advantage for Multibank.io."







