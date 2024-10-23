MANDARIN ORIENTAL, CANOUAN ANNOUNCES 15 NOVEMBER REOPENING

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Hong Kong, 22 October 2024 - Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced today that it will manage Abu Dhabi’s first Mandarin Oriental Residences, which will be developed and owned by Aldar on Saadiyat Island.



Mandarin Oriental Residences will feature 228 exceptional homes that will epitomise luxury through exquisite design and Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. With unparalleled views of Zayed National Museum, The Residences will be situated within Saadiyat Cultural District just steps away from a wide selection of exciting restaurants along the Zayed National Museum promenade in addition to experiential retail, entertainment and leisure activities located at the nearby Saadiyat Grove. Residents will also enjoy privileged access to the cultural richness of nearby museums, complemented by breathtaking fountain views.



Mandarin Oriental Group Chief Executive, Laurent Kleitman, stated: “We are delighted to partner with Aldar on this landmark development in Abu Dhabi, introducing the Mandarin Oriental lifestyle to residents for the first time. This collaboration highlights our commitment to creating exceptional experiences in a destination where discerning individuals aspire not only to visit but to call home. With our signature attention to detail and dedication to legendary service, we look forward to establishing a new benchmark for luxury living in Abu Dhabi.”



Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar added: “Our partnership with Mandarin Oriental reflects the strength of demand amongst local and overseas buyers for premium developments in Abu Dhabi and will further elevate the luxury living experience within Saadiyat Cultural District. The partnership is also a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract globally renowned luxury brands that emanate service excellence, delight customers through every interaction, and elevate the overall living experience.”



Saadiyat Island is a vibrant and sophisticated destination, offering a blend of pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and world-class fine dining. Renowned for its cultural attractions and stunning natural beauty, it provides an unforgettable experience for visitors seeking relaxation or excitement.







MENAFN23102024005178011710ID1108811138