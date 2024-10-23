Siemens Healthineers to showcase their latest cross-disciplinary solutions to overcome the world’s most threatening diseases at Global Health 2024

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Riyadh – October 20, 2024 – Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, will participate in the 7th edition of Global Health Exhibition and Congress, one of the most important healthcare trade shows in the Middle East. From October 21 – October 23 at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center - Malham, Saudi Arabia, Hall 1B - Booth No. H1B-C25, visitors will be able to learn more about the company’s latest innovations across diagnostic imaging, cancer care and laboratory diagnostics, with a special focus on innovative business models and solutions utilizing regional and global collaborations and partnerships. With both physical exhibits and virtual experiences, Siemens Healthineers will showcase how they support the healthcare transformation in the kingdom and provide detailed insights into ongoing projects in education and capacity building.



With the increasing urge to overcome the most threatening diseases, healthcare providers are increasingly focusing on interdisciplinary, disease-oriented setups. At Global Health Exhibition, Siemens Healthineers will put the spotlight on three main clinical pathways: Oncology Pathway, Stroke (Neurovascular) Pathway and Cardiovascular Pathway.



As for the Oncology Pathway, Siemens Healthineers provides comprehensive cancer solutions covering the entire patient journey by integrating advanced technologies and precision healthcare in an effort to empower healthcare professionals to actively and efficiently shape the future of cancer care in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system. As a partner in stroke management, the manufacturer strives to speed up stroke care and transform care delivery along the patient care continuum – from stroke screening and pre-hospital diagnosis and care, to in-hospital diagnosis, treatment and stroke prevention, to follow-up imaging. This approach aligns with the Saudi healthcare transformation project to enhance the quality and to shorten intervention time of stroke care. Along the Cardiovascular Pathway, Siemens Healthineers aims to enhance quality of care for heart patients across the Kingdom by providing the latest cardiovascular solutions, advanced imaging with integrated AI, and minimally invasive technologies to speed up diagnosis and to enhance the quality of outcomes.



Bjoern Bodenstein, Managing Director of Siemens Healthineers Saudi Arabia expressed his pride participating in Global Health 2024, stating: “At Siemens Healthineers, we are committed to help advance the Saudi comprehensive healthcare system, aligning with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and 2030 Vision through both, our dedication to innovative solutions, adapting to market and patient needs, and by closer collaborating with local and regional institutions and healthcare providers. We look forward to welcoming visitors on our booth to gather more details about our efforts to make a positive impact and help future-proof the healthcare infrastructure in the kingdom.”



At this edition of Global Health Exhibition, Siemens Healthineers leads the positive change in the healthcare digital world by providing an overview of its comprehensive solutions portfolio including enterprise imaging IT, AI-powered decision support, as well as eHealth and patient engagement solutions. Attendees will also gain more insights on business intelligence, performance management tools and tele operations solutions, supporting virtual hospitals to help streamline radiology operations virtually and innovative cardiology IT with vast Al-powered solutions, addressing major challenges of the healthcare industry.



On the booth, visitors will also be able to have a hands-on experience of some of the latest innovations across multiple disciplines. Siemens Healthineers will be demonstrating their two latest ultrasound systems, the Acuson Origin™ Ultrasound System and the Acuson Sequoia™ Diagnostic Ultrasound System with AI, which, in line with the objectives of the Saudi healthcare transformation program, will significantly enhance the general radiology and echocardiography market by improving diagnostic accuracy, reducing errors in interpretation, and streamlining workflows for faster patient processing, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.



From the company’s lab solutions portfolio, visitors will witness one of the most recent key innovations, the “Atellica® CI Analyzer“, effectively delivering fast, consistent and accurate quality testing with a footprint of only 1.9m2, meeting security and sustainability goals even for smaller lab spaces.

As a key contributor to advancing the Saudi healthcare system and dedicated to meet the national transformation goals, Siemens Healthineers focuses on establishing long-term value partnerships and capacity building programs in addition to scientific partnerships, to build a sustainable, more efficient and innovative healthcare system, paving the way to overcome current and future challenges while delivering unparalleled care to patients in line with the Saudi’s Vison 2030.







MENAFN23102024005178011710ID1108811137