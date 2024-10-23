Samsung launches Galaxy Ring in the UAE, redefining personalised health and wellness tracking

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, October 21, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the launch of the Galaxy Ring in the UAE, marking a significant expansion of its wearables portfolio in the country. This innovative smart ring combines advanced health monitoring capabilities powered by Galaxy AI, setting a new standard for personal wellness devices in a compact, elegant form factor.



The Galaxy Ring offers comprehensive 24/7 health monitoring, with a primary focus on sleep analysis. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, it provides detailed insights into sleep patterns, including new metrics such as movement during sleep and heart rate variability. The ring's Galaxy AI-enabled Energy Score offers users a daily health index, synthesising data on sleep, activity, and vital signs to provide a holistic view of overall well-being.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "The Galaxy Ring represents a new frontier in personalised health management for UAE consumers. It reflects our commitment to innovation that enhances daily life, offering an elegant solution that empowers users to take control of their well-being. As UAE consumers prioritise their health and wellness, we are confident the Galaxy Ring will resonate strongly, providing them with the tools and insights to live healthier lives."



Galaxy AI is at the heart of the Galaxy Ring's innovative features, transforming how users interact with their health data. This cutting-edge AI technology provides personalised insights and recommendations based on the wearer's unique patterns and behaviours. It analyses the comprehensive data collected by the ring's sensors, offering tailored wellness tips and proactive health suggestions. It can identify trends in sleep quality, stress levels, and physical activity, helping users make informed decisions about their lifestyle.



Designed for comfort and durability, the Galaxy Ring boasts a Titanium Grade 5 finish with 10ATM water resistance. Its battery life extends up to seven days, ensuring uninterrupted health tracking.



Seamless Integration with Galaxy Ecosystem



The Galaxy Ring is designed to work in harmony with other Samsung devices, enhancing the overall user experience. All data and insights gathered by the ring are seamlessly integrated into the Samsung Health app, providing a centralised platform for health and wellness management.



When paired with a Galaxy Watch, the combined data from both devices provides an even more comprehensive and accurate health analysis. This synergy between devices exemplifies Samsung's commitment to creating a connected and intelligent ecosystem of devices.



Available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours, with nine size options, from size 5 to size 13, the ring caters to individual style preferences while offering an even more customised health experience with powerful capabilities packed into a small, lightweight device.





MENAFN23102024005161011692ID1108811129