Lumotive Unveils MD42 Development Kit: Boosting 3D Sensing Innovation.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China and SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive , a pioneer in optical technology, today announced the launch of the MD42 Development Kit, a groundbreaking tool designed to enhance the company's Open Development (ODP) and drive rapid advancements in 3D sensing innovation.

The MD42 Development Kit leverages Lumotive's revolutionary solid-state beam steering technology, eliminating the need for mechanical components and offering unparalleled stability and precision in 3D sensing applications. It elevates the ODP by providing core flexibility, efficiency, and reduced development time. It allows developers to customize critical components, including lasers, time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, and processors, while keeping other elements fixed to ensure seamless integration and speed. This combination of flexibility and pre-designed features helps expedite development processes, reducing design cycles from as long as 18 months to just 3 to 6 months.

Built on Lumotive's Open Development Platform (ODP) and powered by the company's Light Control Metasurface (LCMTM) technology, the MD42 Development Kit offers advanced software-defined scanning capabilities. This innovative approach enables dynamic performance optimization through APIs, allowing real-time adjustments to key sensing parameters. The kit features sophisticated scanning modes, including dynamic Regions of Interest, Virtual LiDAR, and High Dynamic Range, providing versatility across various applications. With impressive scalability, the MD42 Development Kit offers an operating range of 40 meters in full sunlight and up to 70 meters in optimal conditions, making it suitable for a wide variety of industry needs.

"The MD42 Development Kit strikes the ideal balance between flexibility and efficiency," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "It empowers developers to fully leverage our ODP's customization capabilities while offering a structured starting point to significantly reduce time-to-market. This is especially critical in applications like autonomous vehicles, robotics, and industrial automation, where precise 3D sensing and adaptability to changing industry requirements are paramount. The kit's software-defined nature allows for easy updates, making it a future-proof solution for developers."

"Adaps Photonics is excited to partner with Lumotive on the MD42 Development Kit," said Dr. Kai Zang, CEO of Adaps Photonics . "Our industry-leading SPAD-based dToF sensor chips, combined with Lumotive's LCM technology, enable unparalleled accuracy and performance in 3D sensing. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in solid-state LiDAR."

The MD42 Development Kit seamlessly combines pre-designed demo and prototype features with the flexibility to integrate preferred technologies. This unique combination allows manufacturers and developers to quickly validate concepts and streamline development processes, ensuring tailored solutions that meet specific application needs.

The MD42 Development Kit is now available for order.

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning programmable optical semiconductors improve perception, increase computing power, and enable reliable high-speed communication in various industries. The Light Control Metasurface (LCMTM) chip is a patented, software-defined photonic beamforming solid-state technology. As the first of its kind, it meets essential needs in various sectors, including 3D sensing and AI computing.

Lumotive was named Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech and won two CES Innovation Awards. Headquartered in Redmond, WA, with offices in San Jose, CA, and Vancouver, Canada, Lumotive is backed by notable investors, including Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

