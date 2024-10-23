Digital Financial Service Estu Launches Fee Waiver For First 1,000 Users And Introduces Estu Fridays With Exclusive Discounts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students enjoy six months of waived fees and discounts on Uber, Starbucks and other popular brands every Friday

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Estu , an app offering access to all-digital services, today announced the launch of two new promotions. The first includes a 2"Monthly Fee Waiver" program that provides the first 1,000 students who join the Estu community with the benefit of monthly fee waiver for six months. Upon registration, individuals will have full access to the app's suite of financial services, academic management and social integration, during this period.

Additionally, Estu continues to celebrate students with exclusive deals with the introduction of 3Estu Fridays. The exclusive and weekly rewards program offers 50% discounts on purchases with popular brands such as Uber and Starbucks. Students who sign up for the app can take advantage of the discount offer on Uber rides (up to $20) or Starbucks (up to $10) every Friday, and benefit from future discounts from an ongoing rotation of additional brands and services. Alternating each Friday, Estu covers the discount via a 24-hour reimbursement. To take advantage of this offer, students must pay with their Estu account, ensuring a seamless integration of their financial management and exclusive rewards.

"As a student, I understand the challenges students face trying to balance it all. We are committed to providing a platform that empowers students to take control of their financial, academic and social lives while offering flexibility to enjoy the student experience," said Raul Wald, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "We're excited to offer exclusive promotions like this to help make student life easier, more balanced and fun. These new programs represent the beginning of what Estu can provide students and we can't wait to introduce more benefits that will make managing college life more rewarding."

Don't miss out – be one of the first 1,000 students to sign up and enjoy six months of the "2Monthly Fee Waiver"! Students can join the Estu community and download the app here

on iOS or Android. To view the full terms and conditions for the Monthly Fee Waiver, visit

and for Estu Fridays, visit estulife/docfridaycampaign .

To stay up to date on all the latest news from Estu, follow them on Instagram . To learn more about the company, visit .

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit

1 Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.

2 The monthly fee waiver program is solely managed by Estu and is not affiliated with or sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust. Please see T&C's for full program details.

3

Estu Fridays is solely managed by Estu and is not affiliated with or sponsored by Evolve Bank & Trust. Please see T&C's for full program details.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for Estu

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]



SOURCE Estu

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED