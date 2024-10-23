Ayéya Launches New Line Of Ethical Body And Home Care Products Supporting Women In West Africa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Sustainable Wellness Brand Designed to Foster Economic Independence of 350,000+ People in West Africa

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayéya, a beauty and lifestyle brand dedicated to preserving African traditions and empowering local women through ethically sourced body care and home products, is thrilled to announce its official launch. Beginning today, Ayéya is debuting a range of bath soaps, laundry and dish tablets, and home cleaning supplies at Whole Foods nationwide. On a mission to provide economic independence to women in Africa and mitigate climate change globally, Ayéya is redefining what it means to create impact through conscious consumerism.

Ayéya Traditional African Black Soap

Created with intention to honor the rich cultural heritage of West Africa, Ayéya is committed to creating meaningful employment for African women and supporting community development through their sustainably sourced products made with authentic, functional and high-quality ingredients, and recyclable packaging. With every purchase, Ayéya supports fair wages and sustainable employment for over 300,000 people in Ghana and Togo.

The brand's debut at Whole Foods Market, as well as direct-to-consumer, launches Ayéya into the $11 billion natural and organic skincare space with a portfolio of purpose-driven, transparently sourced, artisan made products, including:



Naked Soaps and Bath Bombs, exclusive to Whole Foods Market

Home Cleaning Laundry Tablets, Dish Tablets, Multi-Function Spray and All Purpose/Multi-Surface Cleaner Tablets, first to market at Whole Foods Market

Ina by Ayéya Bar Soaps, Bath Bombs, and Bath Salts, exclusive to Sprouts Farmers Market

Traditional African Black Soaps

Foaming Hand Soaps

Whipped Body Butter

2-in-1 Face and Body Moisturizer

Shampoo & Conditioner Bars Baby & Children Body Care Products

Ayéya was founded by Olowo-n'djo Tchala, who sought to catalyze positive change in West Africa by creating not just skincare and haircare products, but also a socially conscious enterprise that uplifts communities. With over 20 years of experience working directly with African communities, Ayéya stands as a beacon of empowerment and cultural respect.

"Our brand is about more than just beautiful products," said Olo Tchala, founder of Ayéya. "It's about creating a virtuous cycle where business success is intertwined with social impact. We believe in the strength of women and the potential of local communities to thrive through meaningful economic opportunities."

Ayéya works directly to support West African women and youth by providing them with sustainable wages, clean water and employment to break the cycle of economic injustice and gender equality through The Ayeya Family of Impact Organizations. This organization is dedicated to improving market access for women and youth in Ghana and Togo, addressing challenges such as economic opportunity and clean water access. By supporting African communities through sustainable wages and employment, Ayéya is breaking the cycles of economic injustice and gender inequality, while delivering products that shoppers can feel good about purchasing and using. Additionally, Ayeya operates on climate forward brand practices by using sustainable ingredient choices, local processing, climate impact reduction and less packaging and plastics.

Available now on shelves is a line of unwrapped soaps and complementary bath bomb bars featured exclusively at Whole Foods Market in support of their "mood" campaign, with SKUs ranging from "Empower" and "Nurture" to "Uplift", "Love" and "Cheer." Additional products including their Home Cleaning Line, Traditional African Black Soaps, and exclusive line with Sprouts will launch this November, with additional items continuing to roll out in 2025. All products are also available online and on Amazon

for nationwide shipping.

For more information on Ayéya, please visit .

About Ayeya:

Ayeya is a socially conscious beauty and lifestyle brand dedicated to celebrating the rich traditions and generational wisdom of African women through ethically sourced body and home care products. Our mission is to empower local communities in West Africa by providing sustainable economic opportunities and promoting cultural heritage. By partnering with fair-trade suppliers and investing in community development, Ayeya impacts the lives of over 350,000 individuals, fostering independence and environmental stewardship. Join us in honoring heritage while making a difference with every purchase. Discover more at .

Press Contact: Lindsey Wade, [email protected] , (212) 226-2922

