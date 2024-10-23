The Price Of Silence: 40% Of Job Seekers Avoid Companies Without Clear Stances On Key Issues

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) However, Employers Must Weigh Risks to Recruiting and Retention When Speaking Out

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-five percent of job seekers believe companies should speak out on key issues with half saying it's important their current or future employers take a clear stance on topics that are important to them. And if job seekers disagree with the company's position, 49% are ready to quit.

This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Silence on Key Issues Speaks Volumes for Job Seekers

The top concerns job seekers want companies to address publicly are diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) (37%), racism (35%), environmental issues (30%) and sexism (30%).

U.S. hiring managers agree, as nearly two-thirds (65%) feel companies should take a stance on specific issues -

particularly DEI(B) (30%) and racism (30%).



Gen Z and millennial job seekers are significantly more inclined than their Gen X or boomer counterparts to value employers who take a clear stance on important issues (54% and 58% vs. 38% and 34%, respectively). Additionally, 40% of job seekers indicate they are less likely to apply to companies that remain silent on these matters.

Some employed job seekers have even challenged or questioned their company's stance on specific issues such as racism (24%), sexism (24%) and free speech (23%).

However, companies should tread carefully since taking a firm stance could impact both their current and prospective workforce.

Approximately 20% of hiring managers have encountered job applicants or current employees who questioned their company's stance on DEI(B) (22%), politics (20%) and free speech (19%). Following closely are inquiries about environmental issues (18%), racism (18%), religious freedom (17%) and sexism (17%).

Polarizing Politics

A company's political stance also matters to job seekers, as 62% say this also influences their likelihood of applying for a job there.

In light of this, there is a noticeable difference in how job seekers perceive companies taking a stance on political issues in general compared to when a company addresses issues that matter specifically to them.

While 66% of job seekers believe that companies taking a stance on political issues poses more risk than benefit in attracting quality candidates, 61% still prefer to work for a company that speaks out on issues important to them, and 58% would likely decline a job offer from a company whose stance on these issues differs.

Seventy-eight percent of hiring managers also think companies taking a stance on political issues poses more risk than benefit in attracting quality candidates, and 33% strongly agree with this sentiment.

"Every company must thoughtfully choose which issues to take a stance on, based on their values and the needs of their stakeholders," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "It's about finding the right balance between staying true to the company's mission and addressing the concerns that matter most to their employees and customers. This careful consideration helps ensure that any stance taken is both genuine and impactful."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals between May 16 and June 3, 2024, among 1,003 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from May 28 to June 10, 2024, among 1,002 adults ages 18 and older.

