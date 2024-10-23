Iranian official stresses need for private sector to invest in customs

(MENAFN) During a joint meeting held by the customs and agriculture committees of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the director general of the Transit Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) emphasized the need for private sector to modernize customs operations and equipment in the country. This initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of customs processes, particularly in handling agricultural products that require special export conditions.



The meeting brought together various representatives from IRICA, where they discussed the challenges currently faced by customs authorities in the storage, clearance, and export of perishable agricultural goods. These challenges are critical, as many agricultural products have specific requirements for preservation and transportation to ensure their quality upon reaching international markets. Addressing these issues is vital for improving Iran's agricultural exports and ensuring compliance with international standards.



Payam Pishran, the IRICA Deputy Head, spoke at the gathering and highlighted the importance of non-oil exports as a key driver of the Iranian economy. He pointed out that while exporters play a crucial role in the export process, they are not solely responsible for its success. Instead, he underscored the need for a collaborative effort among various stakeholders, including executive bodies, logistics departments, and legislators. Each of these groups must work effectively and in unison to facilitate smooth export operations.



This meeting reflects a growing recognition of the importance of modernizing Iran's customs processes and improving the overall export environment. By engaging the private sector and fostering cooperation among different entities, Iran aims to bolster its agricultural export capabilities and enhance its position in international markets. The successful implementation of these initiatives could lead to increased economic growth and diversification away from oil dependency.

