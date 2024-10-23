Dariohealth To Report Third Quarter 2024 Results On Thursday, November 7Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to host call and webcast at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a global leader in digital health, announced today that it will release its results for the 3rd quarter ended

September 30th, 2024 and will host a conference call and webcast at

8:30 am Eastern Time, on

Thursday, November 7th, 2024, before the opens.

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer, and

Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer, will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Thursday, November 7th, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call meTM:



Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call meTM link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Webcast link:



Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the conference call through

Thursday, November 21, 2024. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 1131131.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) is a global digital health company dedicated to transforming the way people manage chronic conditions through its user-centric, multi-condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's comprehensive platform leverages data analytics, AI, and personalized coaching to deliver continuous care for diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal health, weight management, and behavioral health. By empowering individuals to take control of their health through behavior change, Dario is revolutionizing the digital health landscape.

For more information, visit

.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected date of its earnings release.

Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for DarioTM as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth. com

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo -

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

