The Paper Store Celebrates 60 Years With Exciting $60 Million Growth Plan

ACTON, Mass., Oct. 23, 2024 -- The Paper Store, the beloved retail brand that has transformed shopping from a routine task into a joyful escape, is excited to celebrate its 60th anniversary with newly modernized locations across the Northeast and a bold five-year, $60-million expansion plan.

What began as a small family-run newspaper stand in

Maynard, MA, in 1964, The Paper Store has evolved into one of the nation's largest family-owned specialty retailers. Founded by the Anderson family and passed down through generations, The Paper Store continues to be a leader in the industry, with more than 100 stores across the country and over 3,000 employees.

With a $60 million investment over five years, The Paper Store is modernizing and expanding into new markets.

In 2024, the company entered a significant period of growth, with 10% of stores either remodeled or newly opened, to deliver an even more engaging shopping experience for customers. With a $60 million investment over the next five years, The Paper Store is on a mission to modernize many of its stores and continue to expand the brand into new markets, including the Midwest.

The upcoming grand reopening of their Signature Hyannis Store at The Landing at Hyannis Plaza, is a key highlight of this milestone year. With a fresh design that elevates the shopping experience and interactive in-store experiences, customers can explore a vibrant selection of top brands like Stanley, Jellycat, Tree Hut, Free People, and Kendra Scott. Signature stores will also offer enhanced services, including ear piercing, a charm bracelet and necklace bar, and family-friendly events like free Santa appearances throughout the holiday season.



"We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers and community for supporting us over the past 60 years," said Tom Anderson, Family Owner & President of The Paper Store. "Our expansion plans over the next several years represent our commitment to reinvesting in our community with the same dedication and passion that has defined our family-run business for decades."

In addition to the Hyannis grand reopening, The Paper Store has opened or refreshed a total of nine locations in 2024, including Concord, NH; Orlando, FL; Bellingham, MA; Reading, MA; Hingham, MA; Waltham, MA; Millbury, MA; Nashua, NH; and are opening an Oak Brook, IL store -its first venture into the Midwest. More updates and openings are slated for 2025 as the company continues its expansion into new markets.

About The Paper Store

For sixty years, The Paper Store has been a beloved destination for shoppers in the northeast and Florida-a family-run business where customers can indulge in a welcoming space full of delightful surprises. Offering a unique array of products from renowned and emerging brands across fashion, jewelry, home décor, and more, The Paper Store has built its reputation on offering a place where each visit promises a new and happy discovery.

