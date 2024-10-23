Trio Petroleum Corp. Announces Appointment Of James Blake To Its Board Of Directors, Strengthening Financial And Strategic Expertise

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bakersfield, CA, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Corp. (NYSE American:“TPET”,“Trio” or the“Company”), a California-based oil and company, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Blake to its Board of Directors. James brings with him 30 years of experience in the and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), with a distinguished career, having recently retired from a major Canadian where he managed over $750 million in assets as a portfolio manager. His expertise in financial markets, investment strategies, and risk management will be an invaluable asset to Trio Petroleum.

In addition to his extensive financial experience, James has been deeply involved in the startup ecosystem, both as an investor and in raising capital for early-stage companies across various sectors. His capacity to identify high-potential ventures, coupled with his financial acumen, equips him with a diverse perspective that will benefit Trio as the company looks to strengthen its position in the energy market.

“James Blake's wealth of knowledge in financial management and his entrepreneurial insights align perfectly with Trio's strategic goals for growth and innovation,” said Robin Ross, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Trio Petroleum Corp.“His leadership and experience will be instrumental in supporting our drive for sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder value. We are excited to welcome James to our board.”

With his forward-thinking approach and a strong track record in both traditional finance and the startup space, James Blake's appointment strengthens Trio Petroleum's commitment to corporate governance, strategic direction, and the creation of sustainable value for its investors.

About Trio Petroleum Corp.

Trio Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California, and Uintah County, Utah. In Monterey County, Trio owns an 85.75% working interest in 9,245 acres at the Presidents and Humpback oilfields in the South Salinas Project, and a 21.92% working interest in 800 acres in the McCool Ranch Field. In Uintah County, Trio owns a 2.25% working interest in 960 acres and options to acquire up to a 20% working interest in the 960 acres, in an adjacent 1,920 acres, and in the greater 30,000 acres of the Asphalt Ridge Project.

