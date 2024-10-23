Acquia Releases New AI Capabilities For Digital Asset Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded AI tooling makes it easier to create, organize, and find digital content, accelerating speed to and boosting content ROI

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquia , the leader in open digital experience software, today announced several AI-powered enhancements to the company's digital asset management solution, Acquia DAM, that enable creatives and marketers to increase productivity and extract more value from their digital content.

Acquia Creator , powered by Moovly, is now available as an add-on module to the Acquia DAM and PIM (product information management) solutions. An advanced AI-powered solution, Acquia Video Creator allows users to easily produce professional-quality, brand-compliant videos using a simple drag-and-drop interface, existing assets from their digital asset library, customizable templates, and a vast library of graphics, animations, and video clips. Start entirely new projects, edit existing videos, and use AI features to generate scripts, voiceover, subtitles, transcripts, and translations. Acquia Video Creator also offers collaboration tools for internal sharing and review, enabling organizations to quickly create videos that can be used across websites, e-commerce channels, social media, events, and more.

In addition, Acquia has expanded the AI-driven features available directly within Acquia DAM that make it easier to manage, find, and share video and image assets. AI Video Transcription now enables users to add an AI-generated video transcript that is stored on the video's asset digest page, eliminating the need to send videos to a separate transcription service. The transcripts are time-stamped and available via general and advanced searches within the DAM, and can also be downloaded. Also, Automated Color Filtering removes human error that can arise in manual tagging by using AI to analyze the color profile of an image and provide filtering and search of specific HEX values, without any administrator work required.

“AI creates new opportunities for creatives, content authors, and marketers to drive efficiency and create immersive digital experiences that drive greater customer engagement,” said Jake Athey, Vice President of Go-To-Market and Sales for Acquia DAM & PIM.“Our latest innovations accelerate campaign delivery by empowering teams to create content more easily, organize assets more accurately, and find relevant assets more quickly. They are just the start of a steady stream of forthcoming innovations that distinguish Acquia DAM for its ability to consistently increase business value.”

