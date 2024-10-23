Kane Biotech Announces Donation Of Revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel To Ukraine

The product will be used to assist in the healing of severe and chronic wounds that tens of thousands of Ukrainian casualties have suffered as a result of the devasting effects of war.

“I am humbled by the prospect of assisting the people of Ukraine in their time of need,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO.“We have an opportunity to make a difference in the treatment of wounds suffered in this theater of operations. I know that Kane's revyveTM wound gel will be well-received by the government of Ukraine and directed to where it is most urgently required.”

Marc Edwards, Kane's President and CEO, met with Ihor Kuzin, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Ruslana Velychko-Trufoniuk, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Veteran Affairs and Yevheniia Smirnova, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Education and Science while attending a function at the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada on October 22, 2024.

“The need far outweighs our current financial capabilities at this time, so we will be working with the Ukrainian government to formally request that revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel be included in both the Canadian and US relief programs,” Marc Edwards explained further.

