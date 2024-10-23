Bangladesh Tense Again! Students Now Want President Mohammed Shahabuddin To Resign - What Triggered Fresh Protests?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A protest demanding Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin's resignation ended in clashes with riot as demonstrators tried to storm his residence. Thirty people were injured. Though Shahabuddin holds largely ceremonial powers, he played a key role in the August student that ousted ex-premier Hasina .

Why protests started once again?

Shahabuddin announced his one-time ally had quit on the day she fled from Bangladesh for India, paving the way for the caretaker administration. However, thing changed last week when he told local media that he had not actually seen a written letter from Hasina to that effect -- raising the prospect that her resignation was unlawful.

On Tuesday, protesters gathered outside Shahabuddin's compound in Dhaka and accused him of his loyalty to Hasina and her Awami League party. They also demanded that he steps down

"Since the student-led protest toppled the fascist regime, there shouldn't be a president from that regime," Faruk Hossain, a student leader at the protest, told AFP, and adds,"He must be replaced by a people's president."

Several hundred protesters tried to breach the security cordon and storm the compound just before midnight on Wednesday. Dhaka police deputy commissioner Talebur Rahman reported that at least 25 officers were injured by the protesters.

"Nine are still undergoing treatment. The protesters threw stones and attacked them indiscriminately," he told AFP and added, "The situation is now calm, and there is adequate security in place."

Another five people were treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police official Md Faruq told AFP.

Local media reports said that number included three protesters and two journalists.

Several top officials seen as Hasina loyalists were purged from their positions after Hasina's ouster, including Supreme Court justices and the country's central bank chief. Their departures usually followed student-led protests outside their homes or offices.