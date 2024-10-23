ORFLO Announces Company Headquarters Move From Idaho To California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORFLO Technologies, LLC today announced the official transition of its headquarters to El Cajon California, in the greater San Diego area.

Founded in 2010, the company has operated out of its original home in Ketchum Idaho for almost 15 years.

As a part of the expansion of United BioChannels (UBC), the relocation of its current subsidiary ORFLO to a centralized location will allow for more synergistic partnerships between ORFLO and other prospective UBC partners.



"We have been very happy with the growth and progress that ORFLO has made after coming under our leadership," said UBC's President Jeff Whitmore.

"We look forward to the new opportunities on the horizon that the San Diego area will bring to both ORFLO and future endeavors".

Terry Salyer, CEO of ORFLO, commented "Moving our business to the biotech hub in San Diego is a substantial change, and ORFLO will be able to improve our business with better access to important clients, talented people, and new partnerships. This change will be an invigorating event in the tenure of the company".



About ORFLO Technologies

ORFLO Technologies, LLC is a life sciences company that develops cell counting and characterization systems for quality control in bioprocessing workflows. The core of ORFLO's instrumentation includes a patented disposable microfluidic flow cell and achieves the highest accuracy compared to other detection methods. Through the unique combination of electric impedance using Coulter Principle and fluorescence-based flow

cytometry detection modes, Orflo's instruments provide the next generation of cell characterization by measuring fluorescence and cell volume simultaneously and miniaturizes the power of a flow cytometer into a square foot of space.

This capability coupled with the simplicity, affordability, and elimination of all fluidics maintenance, enables several advantages over vision systems and has achieved over 3000 instruments sold.

For more information please visit .



SOURCE ORFLO Technologies, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED