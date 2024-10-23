CRB Leaders, Subject Matter Experts Honored At ISPE Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CRB, a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, and consulting services to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, proudly celebrates Niranjan Kulkarni, PhD , the CRB Senior Director of Consulting Services who was recently awarded the 2024 Max Seales Yonker Member of the Year honor by the International Society of Engineering.

Jeff Biskup, PE, Yvonne Duckworth, PE, and Niranjan Kulkarni, PhD, were recently honored at ISPE's Annual Meeting.

Kulkarni accepted the award Oct. 15 at ISPE's Annual Meeting in Orlando – one of three honors awarded to CRB leaders at the close of the yearly conference of pharmaceutical professionals.

The Member of the Year honor recognizes the ISPE member who has made the most significant contribution to the organization in the past year. At CRB, Kulkarni helps biopharma organizations improve their manufacturing efficiencies, increase production, and better manage supply chains. For ISPE, he's known as a cherished volunteer and mentor who gives countless hours to others in the name of knowledge sharing, camaraderie and, ultimately, helping

patients.

In announcing the honor on its website, ISPE said "Dr. Kulkarni has been a tireless advocate for member engagement, particularly encouraging young professionals to get involved with ISPE. His leadership and mentorship have inspired others to join and contribute to the Society, expanding ISPE's reach and influence. Through his dedication, Dr. Kulkarni exemplifies the qualities honored by the Max Seales Yonker Award-commitment, service, and lasting impact on the ISPE community."

The ISPE conference also included these CRB highlights:



Company co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board Jeff Biskup formally began his new role as Chair of the ISPE International Board of Directors . Much of Biskup's career has been spent supporting ISPE and its mission of leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement throughout the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. Yvonne Duckworth, PE, a CRB Fellow of Digital Technology, is part of the industry group awarded the ISPE Committee of The Year Award for creating the Pharma 4.0 Baseline Guide . The guide addresses the transformative potential of adopting end-to-end approaches for products and processes, and engaging and utilizing personnel in innovative ways. Duckworth co-authored the guide, with CRB's Matt Edwards joining the outstanding group of industry subject matter experts as a contributor.

