IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. Announces That It Has Filed Its 20-F Form For FY 2024 Ended June 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS ; ByMA: IRSA), the leading company in Argentina, announces that it has filed with the SEC the 20-F Form for Fiscal Year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

The document has been uploaded on the Company's website

and can receive a hard copy of the complete audited statements free of charge upon request.

Find below the to read the 20-F:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A . (NYSE:IRS , BYMA:IRSA) is Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, and it is the only company in the industry whose shares are listed on both the BYMA and The New York Stock Exchange. IRSA manages an expanding top portfolio of shopping centers and office buildings, primarily in Buenos Aires. The company also owns three luxury hotels. Additionally, IRSA owns a stake in Banco Hipotecario, Argentina's largest mortgage supplier in the country.

Investor Relations Department

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]



Follow us on X @irsair

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

