Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call For November 7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) announced today that it will issue third quarter results after the closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and will host the quarterly call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To join via phone:

Conference call participants should dial 800-715-9871 (US toll-free) or 646-307-1963 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous webcast, and replay will be accessible here:



About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs

...

