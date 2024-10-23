FTC Solar To Supply Approximately 1GW Of Projects For Sandhills Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, and Sandhills (“Sandhills”) announced today that FTC will be supplying its innovative 1P Pioneer trackers for 1 gigawatt of projects over three sites.

The projects include a 448-megawatt project in Burt County, Nebraska, a 320-megawatt project in Cass County, Nebraska, both about 50 miles outside of Omaha, and the previously announced 225-megawatt project in Butler County, Nebraska.

“We're pleased to have selected FTC Solar for these key projects, based on their innovative and differentiated 1P tracker technology and strong support of our objectives,” said Eric Johnson, President of Sandhills Energy.“The high-density design is a major benefit for our projects. These three projects are expected to be among the largest to be built in Nebraska, supporting the growth of renewables in our home state. FTC has proven to be a very strong partner for us.”

Yann Brandt, FTC Solar's President and CEO, commented,“We're looking forward to supporting these projects with our Pioneer 1P tracker and continuing to grow our relationship with Sandhills Energy. Market interest in Pioneer continues to grow, driven by key features such as its fast assembly time, high energy density, reduced pile count, and shorter embedment depth.”

Tracker delivery in support of these projects is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and continue into the fourth quarter of 2026.

The aggregate value of these projects was included in the contracted portion of the backlog disclosed on August 8, 2024.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Sandhills Energy, LLC

Sandhills Energy is a renewable energy development company based in Nebraska and Iowa. Founded in 2012, the company has extensive commercial, municipal and utility generation experience from project identification through development, engineering, construction, and operations. Sandhills Energy is rapidly expanding its presence across the Midwest and beyond to support its multi-gigawatt renewables development pipeline.

