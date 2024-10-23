4BIO Capital Leads Oversubscribed $28.4 Million Series A Financing Of March Biosciences

Series A was led by 4BIO Capital and Mission BioCapital with participation from KdT Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, Volnay Therapeutics, Modi Ventures, and Mansueto Investments.

London, United Kingdom, 23 October 2024 – 4BIO Capital (“4BIO” or“the Group”), an international venture capital firm unlocking the treatments of the future by investing in advanced therapies and other emerging technologies, today announces that it has led a $28.4 million (£21.9 million) Series A Financing round of March Biosciences (“March Bio” or the“Company”).

4BIO led the oversubscribed round alongside Mission BioCapital with participation from new investors KdT Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, Volnay Therapeutics, Modi Ventures and Mansueto Investments and existing investors TMC Venture Fund, Cancer Focus Fund and Small Ventures.

Since its inception as a spinout of the Center for Cell and Gene Therapy (Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Children's Hospital), March Bio has rapidly advanced its innovative autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, MB-105, in development for the treatment of relapsed and refractory CD5 positive T-cell lymphoma. MB-105 is specifically engineered to overcome major hurdles related to T-cell targeting by overcoming T-cell fratricide while maintaining high potency against CD5 positive tumor cells. MB-105 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and durable remissions in relapsed T-cell lymphoma patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial at Baylor College of Medicine, with plans to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial in early 2025. Proceeds from the financing will support the Phase 2 clinical development of MB-105 to expand on this data with optimized manufacturing processes.

Owen Smith, Partner of 4BIO Capital, said ,“For far too long, T-cell cancers have been an innovation desert with patients facing a dismal prognosis. March Bio's innovative autologous CAR-T approach brings patients new hope. MB-105 is specifically engineered for relapsed and refractory CD5 positive T-cell lymphomas and I am delighted that this targeted approach combined with the incredible team led by Sarah is moving rapidly into Phase 2 to bring this exciting new treatment to patients. We are honored to be a co-lead investor in March Bio and to help support the company as it continues in its mission to bring transformative therapies to those in urgent need.”

Sarah Hein, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of March Biosciences, added , "This oversubscribed financing enables us to advance our first-in-class CAR-T therapy, MB-105, into a Phase 2 trial for T-cell lymphoma – an indication with an exceptionally poor prognosis and few treatment options. With the support and confidence of 4BIO and all of our investors, we are not only advancing our lead program but also expanding our pipeline, underscoring our commitment to delivering best-in-class therapies to patients that can change the treatment paradigm for these challenging cancers."

Owen Smith of 4BIO Capital and Cassidy Blundell of Mission BioCapital will be joining March Bio's Board of Directors. The financing will also provide resources for the ongoing development of undisclosed pipeline products, as well as for general corporate proceeds.

